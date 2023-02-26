Film
March Film Openings
Friday, March 3, 2023
Creed III – Brothers turn enemies. Watch the final trailer for #Creed3 now, starring Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tessa Thompson. See the film only in theaters March 3.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre – Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.
Friday, March 10, 2023
65 – From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt.
Champions – Their best shot is his last shot. Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.
Luther: The Fallen Sun an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.
Scream VI – Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.
Friday, March 17, 2023
Inside – tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. Starring Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets
Shazam! Fury of the Gods – continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) as Shazam; Asher Angel (“Andi Mack”) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (“It Chapter Two”) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (“Promising Young Woman”) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (“Day Shift”) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (“Annabelle: Creation”) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (“This Is Us”) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (“A Dog’s Journey”) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (“Second Chances”) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (“White Lines”) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (“The Walking Dead”) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (“A Quiet Place Part II”) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”), with Lucy Liu (“Kung Fu Panda” franchise) and Helen Mirren (“F9: The Fast Saga”). The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (“Shazam!,” “Annabelle: Creation”) and produced by Peter Safran (“Aquaman,” “The Suicide Squad”). It is written by Henry Gayden (“Shazam!,” “There’s Someone Inside Your House”) and Chris Morgan (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “The Fate of the Furious”), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Children of the Corn – Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parents’ mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won’t go along with the plan and becomes the town’s only hope of survival. CHILDREN OF THE CORN is a chilling new re-telling for a whole new generation.. Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer
Friday, March 24, 2023
John Wick: Chapter 4 – John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Laurence Fishburne
The Lost King – In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a carpark in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics. The Lost King is the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country’s most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England’s history.- Sally Hawkins, Shonagh Price
Friday, March 31, 2023
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Chris Pine, Justice Smith
A Good Person – Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, follow Allison (Pugh), a young woman whose world falls apart when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, whilst in recovery for an opioid addiction and unresolved grief. She forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel (Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.
Murder Mystery 2 – Netflix Release – Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.
Spinning Gold – Starting Michelle Monaghan, Jeremy Jordan! What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry’s most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever.
A Thousand and One – follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.
Art
Events In March Bring Out The Green
Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.
3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!
3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors
3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.
3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre
3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.
3/15: John Mayer @ MSG
3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.
3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.
3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City
3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!
3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.
3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG
3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
A SUCCESSION END — Jesse Armstrong, creator of HBO’s massive hit Succession, has announced that their upcoming season, beginning in March, will be their last. As you can imagine, pundits from all over are weighing in on the real reasons why the show is ending. To me, the first season was astonishingly brilliant, from Brian Cox on down. Seasons 2 and 3 were good, but not great.
RICK NEWMAN PASSES — There was a time in the late 70’s that if you wanted to be a comic, or just be cool, Rick Newman’s Catch A Rising Star club on First Avenue in NYC was where you had to be. It was a glorious time to be in NYC; be it at Warner Leroy’s Maxwell’s Plum or Dorian’s Red Hand or Adam’s Apple; if you were footloose and fancy free in the 70’s, you’d be at one of these haunts.
Interesting David Bowie development from the U.K. Take a read here:
… Donnie Kehr had a private listening party for his just-out Beautiful Strange (ROB Recoirds/Jazzheads) CD at the Friki Tiki in NYC … HAPPY BDAY Dara Gottfried and Doug Breitbart.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Angela Tarantino; Barney Ross; Herb Rosen; Adam Saltzman; Steve Leeds; Gary Dell’Abate; Eppy; Pete Bennett; Tony Sachs; Andrew Sandoval; Michael Des Barres; Steve Van Zandt; Kid Leo; Vinny Napolitano; Questlove; Barry Zellman; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kristina Delmar; John Billings; Bruce Haring; and CHIP!
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
LOVE TO LOVE YOU — (Via Deadline) The documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer, about one of the world’s greatest pop stars, constitutes a kind of duet – between two filmmakers. The film, making its world premiere in Berlin, comes from directors Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of the subject of the film, the legendary Donna Summer.
“I was such a huge, massive fan of Donna’s and nothing made me feel the way she made me feel on the dance floor,” Williams, the Oscar-winning director of Music By Prudence, tells Deadine. “I thought, I want tomake a music documentary. I did The Apollo — which I guess is a music documentary — but I want to make one about an artist, and it has to be Donna Summer. “I think people know her for songs, but I don’t think they really understand the full body of her work and just how much she contributed to that creatively as a songwriter and as a full-fledged, complex person and artist,” Sudano observes. “I went to my dad after my mom passed and I had my daughter, and I was like, ‘I think I want to do a doc on mom.’ And he was like, ‘Go for it.’”
The film, playing in the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Special Gala section, sheds new light on Summer through an incredible archive of material, including a teenage Donna singing “The Age of Aquarius” in German, as part of a touring production of Hair. In the film, Sudano also interviews her sisters, Amanda and Mimi, and her mom’s siblings and longtime friends and associates about key moments and formative experiences in Summer’s life.
“Almost everyone in the documentary, this is the first time they’ve talked about Donna,” Williams notes. “It was really tough for Brooklyn to convince them to talk because they’ve never spoken to the press.”
“They’ve mentioned things here and there,” Sudano adds, “but never to this level.”
A picture emerges in the documentary of a person divided between a strong religious grounding and a free spirit with a fun-loving and uninhibited side. Donna’s mother wanted her to sing gospel, which she did early on. But Summer was destined to record much more risqué material, especially the sexually frank song that launched her international career, “Love to Love You Baby.”
“There’s so many celebrity documentaries nowadays, and a lot of them are very superficial. They’re more like PR vehicles for the celebrities,” Williams says. “Brooklyn and I talked about that from the start. Brooklyn was like, ‘I don’t want that. I want to tell the truth. I want it to be an honest portrait of an artist.’ And the complexity just makes you love her more as an artist. It is an unexpected film, but I think it gives people something — sometimes it’s not what you expect, but it’s what you need,” Sudano says. “I hope the audience really sees what we were trying to give, that this is how the family, this is how we see her — complex, but fun and loving, super-talented mother, mom, and artist.”
It bows on HBO this May.
NASH’S NOW — I don’t know about you but Graham Nash has always intrigued me. First, with The Hollies and certainly with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. I loved his first solo album Songs For Beginners (1971) and the follow-up Wild Tales in 1974. Even his one-off album on Capitol Records, Earth & Sky in 1980 was terrific. He supposedly left the label because they differed with him on a packaging snafu.
His writing too always knocked me out; political yes, but beautiful as well. His Songs For Survivors album (2002) was pretty stellar too. I remember being at a release party for the album with Scott Muni; Zach Martin; Danny Glass and Danny Goldberg at NYC’s Shoreham Hotel. Great memories for sure.
His autobiography, also titled Wild Tales was terrific too. I’ve read it several times and even bumped into him once while I was reading it and told him how much I’ve enjoyed it. His eyes lit up as he said to me, quite a life, right?
Also, his photo work is excellent too. Great images and concepts, Beautiful for sure.
His issues with C,S,N & Y and David Crosby are well documented and his post after Crosby’s death was heartfelt for sure. Re-located to NYC he’s got a new album called Now (his first album in 7 years) and the first single, “Right Now” is pretty terrific. At 81, Nash is definitely on a creative and well-deserved high. Take a listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_58dWaipEA
SHORT TAKES —Great interview with Eric Burdon from Mike Greenblatt in Goldmine. Mike’s one of the best journalists out here – always superb work! Check it out here: https://www.goldminemag.com/articles/age-health-struggles-match-musical-beast-eric-burdon?fbclid=IwAR307mPgH4sLjECkToCRvKqZIMXB5a74-rbvD2R_1pZFqY0E-HhlZNXmd3Y …
CBS has not yet renewed East New York, with Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits, which was touted as one of the big hits for CBS. Odd, right? It’s a terrific showcase; from the producers that brought us NYPD Blue back in the day. Terrific writing too … Also not renewed is Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck. Apparently they’re trying to cut the show’s budget. Crazy, right? In the golden age of TV, 26 shows was a full season. Now, you’re lucky if you get 6 … Alec Baldwin’s Rust continues to be tangled up in lawsuits; however one charge against Baldwin, turns out not to have been enacted until after the tragedy occurred. One fan told me that’s how fast-and-loose the New Mexico authorities are playing this in trying to send a high-profile star to jail and generate national headlines. I predict this will come back to haunt them ten-fold. It’s a freaking mess for sure, but the production is still set to resume in the Spring …
Spoke to an old friend this week, Robbie Wolliver, who used to stage the New York Music Awards – pictured here: Debbie Gibson receiving her award in 1989. He has some interesting projects coming up. Stay tuned … Speaking of Gibson, via her manager Heather Moore, she’s beginning an “encore” tour of The Body Remembers album in May. Congrats …
The rock world went into a major tizzy yesterday when much of the media reported that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were recording with The Rolling Stones. Well, it seems that it was just Macca and his bass playing. No Ringo. This is the Stones first new batch of recordings in years. Can’t wait for this one and see how the release is handled.
Clinton-based Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” is a hit. Why is no one playing it … MSG owner Jimmy Dolan is pursuing an idea of moving the legendary hall a block away. In my opinion this is one of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard. Think of all the legendary concerts you’ve seen there. Shameful for sure … HAPPY BDAY Derek Storm and Gary Gershoff.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Steve Leeds; Markos Papadatos; Angela Tarantino; Vinny Napolitano; Jane Blunkell; Pat Prince; Ken Sharp; Donnie Kehr; Max Middleton; Greg D’Allesandro; Rod Stewart; Jane Ayer; MJQ; Derek Taylor; Dave Davidson; Crimshaw; Paul Prestonal; Lush Ice; Len Berman; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Tony King; Melissa Davis; Deb Caponetta; William Schill; and BELLA!
