March Glorious Happenings

It’s been a beautiful season this month all over the country with some glorious happenings.

An exciting milestone achieved by Ticket to Dream Foundation, a national non-profit dedicated to supporting foster youth. Their partnership with Famous Footwear, a Caleres brand, has resulted in their generous customers donating over $10M during checkout since the launch in 2020, making it possible for Ticket to Dream to help over 468,000 children and teens experiencing foster care.

The donations have helped to ensure foster youth have access to new shoes, warm coats, clothes, extracurricular activities, and laptops for school, making a tangible impact on the lives of foster youth across the country. During a time when donations can be hard to come by, and kids entering care need more assistance than ever, Famous Footwear has allowed Ticket to Dream Foundation to reach more kids than ever before.

“Ticket to Dream has been blown away by the generosity of Famous Footwear and their customers,” said Gina Davis, CEO of Ticket to Dream Foundation. “We can’t wait to see how many kids we can help in 2023.”

Legendary photographer Albert Watson, along with industry hard hitters Stylist Brendan Cannon, Makeup Artist Romero Jennings, and Hair Stylist Linh Nguyen, translate the fashion iconography of the past into life for a new generation with the model whose career has spanned it all, Carmen Dell’Orefice, now the oldest Vogue cover girl ever at 91.

Inside, Carmen discusses her lifelong, storied, and still-going-strong seven-decade career with Marek Torčík. She discusses among other things photographers, storytelling, and why she believes modeling agencies should unionize.

Shot in New York City with Producer Anna La Germaine, Watson spins the inspiration from the past while making each image uniquely contemporarily stunning for today’s eye. Carmen’s poise and relationship with the camera transcend time as she poses in contemporary pieces by Schiaparelli, Ralph Rucci, Lever Couture, Rick Owens, Issey Miyake, Benchellal, Andrew Gn, Kokin, Jason Wu, and a custom-made piece by Verdavainne.

In New York City, Susan Lucci hosted a Sip and Shop with an exclusive preview of her custom-designed heart necklaces to benefit the American Heart Association. Leesa Rowland also held a party at Il Tinello East to celebrate her cover on “New York Lifestyle.”

In Los Angeles, around 200 guests gathered at WarWick for a night that showcased three new covers being released in April. Modern Day Communications held the event on behalf of our “The Modern Day Living Magazine” and “INFLUENCED Magazine.” Cover stars Teddi Mellencamp was there along with Derek Warburton and Qimmah Russo.

Over at SXSW, the Cinema Center, the film festival hospitality hot spot, created a 3-day pop-up around the corner of the main Paramount Theater for SxSw’s Film & TV Festival to host seven premiere parties during the opening weekend in downtown Austin, TX. The Cinema Center was supported by William Grant & Sons portfolio of luxury spirits including Hendrick’s Gin, Milagro Tequila, Reyka Vodka, Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Glenfiddich Scotch, and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, with specialty cocktails complimented by Q Mixers. Peroni USA also supported as the official beer.

Film and celebrities included: “LATE BLOOMERS” with Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy); “DOWNL LOW” with Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Lukas Gage (White Lotus), Sebastian Arroyo; “IF YOU WERE THE LAST” with stars Anthony Mackie (Avengers), Zoe Chao (Your Place or Mine”, Geoff Stults (Wedding Crashers); “PARACHUTE” with Director, Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) and cast Courtney Eaton (Yellow Jackets), Thomas Mann (Halloween Kills), Kid Cudi (House Party), and Owen Thiele (Hacks); “STORY AVE” with Asante Blackk (This Is Us), Luis Guzman (Wednesday), Melvin Gregg (House Party), Coral Peña (For All Mankind), and Cassandra Freeman (Bel-Air); “THE YOUNG WIFE” with stars Kiersey Clemons (Lady and the Tramp), Leon Bridges (acting debut), Brandon Micheal Hall (Poker Face), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking) , and Kelly Marie Tran.

In the Hamptons, LongHouse Reserve presented their inaugural Larsen Lecture with architect and designer Kulapat Yantrasast at Christie’s last week. Christie’s Deputy Chairman John Hays welcomed nearly 90 guests with a toast to his longtime friend, the director of LongHouse Reserve, who he called “the magnificent Carrie Barrett, who I’ve known going on five decades, a curator who is so great to all of us in the American field.”

Those gathered included LongHouse president Nina Gillman, president emerita Dianne Benson, board members Sherri Donghia, Derick T. George, Anne Erni, Gael Towey, Emma Clurman, Deborah Nevins, and Peter H. Olsen as well as Abby Bangser, Ted Farris, Ronnie and Alan Fisher, Marina Kellen French, Susan Gutfreund, Sharon King Hoge, Michele Gerber Klein, Alison Levasseur, Faith Popcorn, Barbara Tober, and many more.

Happy spring!