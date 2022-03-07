March Music at Irish Arts Center

Two concert series book end St Patrick’s week. First on March 11–12 Fiachna Ó Braonáin and Peter O’Toole of the Hothouse Flowers collaborate with fiddler and singer Clare Sands, hip-hop artist Strange Boy, and pop composer Enda Gallery—each representing a different genre, all influenced by trad—for live performances based on the RTÉ and PBS documentary Ireland in Music. For tickets click here.
A week later March 17–19, join forces with seminal roots hub The Bluegrass Situation to host a showcase of North American artists—banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar Jake Blount, step dancer Nic Gareiss, bluegrass duo Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, and special guests—who are moving the Irish tradition forward on this side of the Atlantic. For tickets click here.
