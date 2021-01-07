Maria Sanchez Tragically Killed by an Illegally Installed Elevator Yet Family Needs Help

On December 15th Maria Sanchez was finishing up her shift at work. She was just about to clock out, when Maria, 39, was found around 4:10 p.m. at the bottom of the elevator shaft inside the Food Emporium on West 43rd Street near 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen. The elevator she was using malfunctioned. The accident caused head trauma that instantly took Maria’s life.

The elevator was illegally installed and was not registered. It was illegal to even be used in the first place.

My mom was so amazing. She was hardworking, caring, understanding, open-minded, so charismatic and so much more. Any one who has ever met her knows how full of life she was. Her smile and laugh could brighten anyone’s day. Not only was she so strong physically, but mentally as well. That’s something she’d always tried to teach me to be.

Maria was the sole provider and had four children who fully depended on her. The siblings are 5, 11, 16 and 21. They are trying to cover funeral expenses as well as other expenses that are piling up. Her daughter Jeylin Juarez set up a go fundme page.

A violation was also issued to the owner of the building, Manhattan Plaza Inc.

One has to really ask why is Food Emporium and Manhattan Plaza Inc. not covering these expenses. Shouldn’t they be held responsible? At the least they should paying for the funeral, give the family free food for life and an apartment to live in!