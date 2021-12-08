Maribel Lieberman Featured in Chocolate Road

Famed Chocolatier, and CEO Founder of MarieBelle New York, Maribel Lieberman, will be featured in the film, Chocolate Road. Directed by Tanya Chuturkova.

Chocolate Road is a discovery of where chocolate comes from. Three renowned chocolatiers – Maribel Lieberman, Susumu Koyama and Mikkel Friis-Holm – take us through the process of craft chocolate-making, starting from the plantations and all the way to the final chocolate piece. On their journey, each of them finds how important it is to know the roots of their prime material – the cacao bean, and the social impact of the people involved in the chocolate production chain.

“Chocolate Road is above all about people. The people who farm the cacao, the people who bring science and technology to improve production, the people who collect and distribute it, the people who create chocolate from it, the people who sell it, and the people who taste it. It is all about the human connection within the chocolate production chain. Chocolate has the power of bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. With Chocolate Road I want to show that there is more to chocolate than just great flavor, and that it’s possible to make the world a better place one cacao pod at the time,” stated Director Tanya Chuturkova.

Maribel Lieberman, Founder & CEO, grew up on the cacao fields of Honduras. Her rich knowledge of cacao along with her enterprising sensibilities have allowed Maribel to empower other hard-working women of the cacao farms. Maribel buys directly from the producers, offering opportunity for the female cacao farmers to improve their own standards of living. Her combined passion for chocolate and fashion has inspired her to continuously reinvent how we enjoy and experience the delectable and indulgent world of chocolate.

Woman-owned MarieBelle New York is a world-renowned luxurious chocolate company. Their fine art edibles are produced in their Brooklyn factory with retail locations throughout New York City and Japan. MarieBelle’s flagship store in New York’s famous Soho District offers chocolate lovers a sumptuous shopping experience. MarieBelle also has retail shoppe located in Midtown Manhattan’s stunning Japanese Kitano Hotel. Each location pairs perfectly with the lavish and decadent chocolate designs.

For almost two decades, MarieBelle New York has been tantalizing both the eyes and the palate with sophisticated chocolate expressions. Whether it is the signature, artisanal ganache, the lavish truffles and bars, or the incomparable Aztec Hot Chocolate (featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things) – the name MarieBelle is synonymous with everything that is refined, beautifully designed and decadent.