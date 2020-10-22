MarieBelle New York Celebrates ‘Resident Magazine’ Cover and Continued Success at Lavish Locations

CEO, Founder and Master Chocolatier Maribel Lieberman of MarieBelle New York is the cover star of Resident Magazine’s Fall 2020 issue.

The phenomenal businesswoman has survived the ups and downs of New York City, and she still continues to be a shinning light on the island. Her hard work has paid off and will continue to be a sweet addition to the industry for many years to come.

On Wednesday, October 21st, at the flagship store in New York’s Soho district, MarieBelle Chocolate’s artisanal ganache, lavish truffles, tantalizing chocolate bars or the incomparable Aztec Hot Chocolates provided the perfect backdrop for the cover party.

Speaking during the event she reflected on how her Soho location has been around since 9-11, and how despite the pandemic she will continue to stick around to bring joy to people’s lives.

Maribel, hails from Honduras, where her early love for confections was evident as she began selling candies to her neighbors at the tender age of 8. However, living with her mother and grandmother, who were both seamstresses, led her to pursue a career in fashion-arriving in the US at 17 to attend Parsons School of Design. Lieberman felt unfulfilled leading her to search for meaning in the field of gourmet cuisine. Soon thereafter, she opened a store “Lunettes et Chocolat” in 2000 which combined her love for chocolate with her friend’s collection of eyeglasses under one roof. Alas Maribel had found her niche and struck out on her own in December 2001: renting a small gallery space in Soho that would continue to serve as her flagship for the subsequent 18 years.

MarieBelle New York is a world-renowned luxurious global chocolate company. Their fine art edibles are produced in their Brooklyn factory with retail locations throughout New York City and Japan. MarieBelle’s flagship store in New York’s famous Soho District offers chocolate lovers a sumptuous shopping experience. MarieBelle’s newest New York retail shop is located in Midtown Manhattan’s stunning

MarieBelle New York, which is located at 484 Broome Street, continues to tantalize customers with decadent truffles, artisanal ganache and its renowned Aztec Hot Chocolate-featured by Oprah in her list of favorite things.

This year MarieBelle New York introduced a High Tea concept, which allows customers to partake in this British tradition while indulging in lite bites, chocolate fondue, scones and assorted sandwiches such as Salmon and dill cream cheese. A Cacao Bar nestled in the rear of the Soho Store is similarly decadent as desserts, pastries and hot chocolate await. In the current environment of fear and uncertainty there is nothing more soothing then enjoying a cup of hot chocolate with a family member or friend.

The explosive success of Lieberman who has expanded her empire to a store in the Kitano Hotel at 66 Park Avenue and five stores in Japan is undeniable. Lieberman’s hands-on involvement with every aspect of her business has her visiting her Soho store nearly every day. This attention to detail is what keeps Maribel at the top of the chocolate pyramid-a delicious place to be.

For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit the newly updated website – www.mariebelle.com/

(Cover Photo Credit: Neil Tandy)