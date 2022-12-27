Cabaret

Marilyn Maye Brings A Younger Audience To The Great American Songbook

Marilyn Maye Brings A Younger Audience To The Great American Songbook

The “Queen of Cabaret”, Marilyn Maye  had  returned to Dizzy’s at Jazz at Lincoln Center for 4 nights with 2 shows a night this December. Dizzy’s is one of the most beautiful rooms in New York City and it was dazzled by Marilyn Maye’s performance. The room was filled with many young people who have  never heard of Ms. Maye, but by the end of the show they were on their feet cheering her. Marilyn acknowledged  her young audience and welcome them for coming to hear some great songs, they have never heard before.

How lucky  are these young people to be able to be in the audience of  one of the great performer still performing.

If you missed her at Dizzy’s she will be coming back to New York’s Birdland, December 29, 30, 31st and Jan 1.

Related Items
Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2022
Read More

Talking With Paul Ford: Lord Knows, At Least I Was There: Working with Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2022
Read More

Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in Technicolor Dreams

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 14, 2022
Read More

My View: America’s Got Talent….William Clare Entertainment’s Got Talent

Stephen SorokoffDecember 9, 2022
Read More

My View: An Exciting Opening Night at The Country’s Newest Cabaret Room…..The New Belters..Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

Stephen SorokoffDecember 7, 2022
Read More

Audra McDonald at Carnegie Hall Sparkles Like Fine Champagne

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2022
Read More

See The Musical Stars Of Korea Live For The First Time IN NYC

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2022
Read More

My View: Ann Hampton Callaway Parks Her Talents In The Arts Garage For Two Sold Out Performances

Stephen SorokoffDecember 4, 2022
Read More

SIX’s Anne Boleyn Andrea Macasaet Debuts at Chelsea Table + Stage

Suzanna BowlingNovember 30, 2022
Read More