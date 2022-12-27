Marilyn Maye Brings A Younger Audience To The Great American Songbook

The “Queen of Cabaret”, Marilyn Maye had returned to Dizzy’s at Jazz at Lincoln Center for 4 nights with 2 shows a night this December. Dizzy’s is one of the most beautiful rooms in New York City and it was dazzled by Marilyn Maye’s performance. The room was filled with many young people who have never heard of Ms. Maye, but by the end of the show they were on their feet cheering her. Marilyn acknowledged her young audience and welcome them for coming to hear some great songs, they have never heard before.

How lucky are these young people to be able to be in the audience of one of the great performer still performing.

If you missed her at Dizzy’s she will be coming back to New York’s Birdland, December 29, 30, 31st and Jan 1.