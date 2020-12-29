Marilyn Monroe Babysat Gary Springer and More

Gary was the son of the legendary Hollywood PR Guru John Springer. He was also an actor in his own rights performing in “Jaws 2,” “Faerie Tale Theatre” and many more.

Gary Springer in Jaws 2

Gary’s father represented Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, Marlene Dietrich, Montgomery Clift, Bette Davis, , Hal Prince, Gene Kelly, Grace Kelly, Lauren Bacall, Gary Cooper, Peter Sellers, Michael Redgrave, Lee Strasberg, Mia Farrow and Henry Fonda, among so many others. He also handled the films”Bonnie and Clyde,” “Midnight Cowboy,” “A Man for All Seasons,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “Carnal Knowledge,” “The Graduate,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” “The Graduate,” “Amacord,” and “Seven Beauties.”

Gary joined Springer Associates and represented Richard Thomas, Tony Randall, Liv Ullmann, Lainie Kazan, Mia Farow, Ed Harris, Sylvia Sidney, Shelley Winters, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, Janet Leigh and Stacy Keach, to name just a few.

But as a child Marilyn Monroe babysat him in his UES apartment and took him and his sisters to Central Park. His first job was walking Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s dog.

Gary, who has stayed quiet about the stories he has had to tell spoke to Jesse Nash on The AftershockXL Network.