MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Mariza Celebrates The Queen of Fado, Amália Rodrigues This Friday

Mariza Celebrates The Queen of Fado, Amália Rodrigues This Friday

On Friday evening at Town Hall Portuguese singer Mariza celebrates the twentieth anniversary of her career and the centenary of the late Queen of Fado, Amália Rodrigues, with Mariza Sings Amália, her first full album of classics. Mariza celebrated the album release with this streamed performance of Amália Rodrigues’ music on January 29.

There are no two voices like these. The late Amália Rodrigues, the Queen of Fado, a unique singer up there with the great voices of 20th century popular song like Piaf, Sinatra, Ella, Oum Kalthoum. Mariza, the young singer that has helped bring Fado into the 21st century. Two of the greatest and most influential stylists of Fado, the ex-libris of Portuguese popular music, a world cultural heritage. 

Mariza swept global audiences off their feet like only Amália had done in the 1950s and 1960s, with her residences at legendary venues such as the Paris Olympia or Carnegie Hall. Through her critically acclaimed recordings and unexpected collaborations, Mariza expanded what Fado could be – just like Amália had done in the 1960s and 1970s. Mariza became the ambassador of Portugal’s music in the 21st century like only Amália had been able to be in the 20th century. 

Mariza sings Amália, with the traditional accompaniments of Portuguese and acoustic guitar but especially, and above all, with orchestra – a “scandal” the purists didn’t approve of when Amália first did it in the 1940s, but that opened new emotional possibilities for the Portuguese popular song. 

For this new album, Mariza invited an old friend – Brazilian musician and producer Jaques Morelenbaum, regular accomplice of Ryuichi Sakamoto or Caetano Veloso. Morelenbaum produced Mariza’s triple-platinum 2005 album Transparente; here, he creates a seductive, inspired series of orchestral arrangements, simultaneously classic and innovative, that allow Mariza to delve into songs we all thought we knew and make them new, fresh, ravishing. 

Mariza may have performed all over the world, may have multi-platinum albums that topped charts throughout the glove, may have received endless prestigious awards – but in the studio, face to face with the standards that defined Fado for global audiences, Mariza is starting from scratch. She has recorded Amália before, but never like this, never with this wisdom, this experience, this power of interpretation. Now was the time to try on for size the great Amália classics: “Gaivota”, “Estranha Forma de Vida”, “Com que Voz”, “Fado Português”, “Povo que Lavas no Rio”, “Foi Deus”… Ten in all for an album where Mariza more than lives up to her awards, her success, her performances and assumes the mantle only Amália wore before: that of an ambassador of music, culture, talent. 

Recorded between Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro, Mariza sings Amália. Like only Amália could have done, like only Mariza can. Is it Fado? Yes, and no. Above all, it’s a match made in heaven.

This is an archive video of the full concert of Mariza Sings Amália. It was recorded live in a studio in Lisbon, Portugal in January 2021. Purchase includes 72 hours of on demand viewing access.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

What to Watch in The New Year: April 8

Suzanna BowlingApril 8, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 7, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 7

Suzanna BowlingApril 7, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Pop-Ups, Today Tix, AMAS, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Theater for the New City

Suzanna BowlingApril 6, 2021
Read More

Robert Miller’s Follow Your Dream Podcast Debut

G. H. HARDINGApril 6, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 6

Suzanna BowlingApril 6, 2021
Read More

Melvin Van Peebles’ Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death Coming To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 5

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

A Rock Contemporary Jesus Christ Superstar Fits The Bill

Suzanna BowlingApril 4, 2021
Read More