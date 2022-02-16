MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Mark William Brought Love to Chelsea’s Table + Stage

Mark William celebrated Valentine’s Day at Chelsea’s Table + Stage, with his new show Love Sings!

The sold-out audience included Broadway’s Lee Roy Reams and City Council member Erik Bottcher.

Lee Roy Reams and Mark William

Ron Abel, Mark William abd Bill Hutton

Mark William, Jana Robbins

Mark William and Haley Swindal

Teresa Blowers and Mark William

Richie Ridge, Mark William, Daniel Dunlow and Preston Ridge

Sidney Myer and Mark William

Up next, the New York revival of A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine at Theatre Row from Feb. 24th through March 6th with J2 Spotlight Productions.

Mark William and the band-Jonathan Ward (Drums), Sam Zema (Bass), Dan Meinhardt (Sax), Josiah Lamb (Trumpet), Andrew Morrissey (Musical Director and Piano) and Jamej Bervar (Guitar)

Mark William and Ann Talman

Mark William and William Ivey Long

 

