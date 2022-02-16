Mark William Brought Love to Chelsea’s Table + Stage

Mark William celebrated Valentine’s Day at Chelsea’s Table + Stage, with his new show Love Sings!
The sold-out audience included Broadway’s Lee Roy Reams and City Council member Erik Bottcher.
Lee Roy Reams and Mark William
Ron Abel, Mark William abd Bill Hutton
Mark William, Jana Robbins
Mark William and Haley Swindal
Teresa Blowers and Mark William
Richie Ridge, Mark William, Daniel Dunlow and Preston Ridge
Sidney Myer and Mark William
Up next, the New York revival of A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine at Theatre Row from Feb. 24th through March 6th with J2 Spotlight Productions.
Mark William and the band-Jonathan Ward (Drums), Sam Zema (Bass), Dan Meinhardt (Sax), Josiah Lamb (Trumpet), Andrew Morrissey (Musical Director and Piano) and Jamej Bervar (Guitar)
Mark William and Ann Talman
Mark William and William Ivey Long
