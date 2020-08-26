Marsha Mason and Brian Cox To Stream Shaw’s Dear Liar

“The perfect love affair is one which

is conducted entirely by post.” – George Bernard Shaw

Bucks County Playhouse announced a special benefit reading of Jerome Kitty’s play Dear Liar, starring four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason and Emmy winner Brian Cox, and directed by Broadway’s Mark Brokaw (How I Learned to Drive), will make its streaming debut on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. All ticket proceeds of this benefit reading will support the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign.

Nobody knows quite what went on between playwright (and vegetarian) George Bernard Shaw and the celebrated, yet temperamental English stage actress, Mrs. Patrick Campbell (“Mrs. Pat”) for whom he created Eliza Doolittle in “Pygmalion.” But for 40 years of their very public lives, these two titanic personalities of the British theatre carried on a very private affair through the exchange of letters. Full of stinging wit and deep emotion, “Dear Liar” brings their epistolary relationship to life — revealing not only the ups and downs of their storied careers, but also illustrating the very stormy infatuation and magnetism that pulled these spirits together even through separation, hardship and heartbreak.

“Dear Liar” will be streamed via a private link sent to ticket buyers the day of the reading. Early bird tickets (until August 31) for the broadcast are $25. Any tickets purchased the day of the event are $35. All ticket proceeds of this reading will support the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign.