Marsha Mason and Brian Cox To Stream Shaw’s Dear Liar

The perfect love affair is one which
is conducted entirely by post.” – George Bernard Shaw

Bucks County Playhouse announced a special benefit reading of Jerome Kitty’s play Dear Liar, starring four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason and Emmy winner Brian Cox, and directed by Broadway’s Mark Brokaw (How I Learned to Drive), will make its streaming debut on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. All ticket proceeds of this benefit reading will support the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign.

Nobody knows quite what went on between playwright (and vegetarian) George Bernard Shaw and the celebrated, yet temperamental English stage actress, Mrs. Patrick Campbell (“Mrs. Pat”) for whom he created Eliza Doolittle in “Pygmalion.” But for 40 years of their very public lives, these two titanic personalities of the British theatre carried on a very private affair through the exchange of letters. Full of stinging wit and deep emotion, “Dear Liar” brings their epistolary relationship to life — revealing not only the ups and downs of their storied careers, but also illustrating the very stormy infatuation and magnetism that pulled these spirits together even through separation, hardship and heartbreak.

Watch in the comfort of your own home!

“Dear Liar” will be streamed via a private link sent to ticket buyers the day of the reading. Early bird tickets (until August 31) for the broadcast are $25. Any tickets purchased the day of the event are $35. All ticket proceeds of this reading will support the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign.

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

