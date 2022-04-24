Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen A Dark Comedy With Sardonic Edges

Alfie Allen, David Threlfall Photo by Joan Marcus How many innocent men are killed or put into prison? According to statistics about 120,000.00 are incarcerated for crimes they did not commit. In 2015, 149 people were cleared for crimes they didn’t commit, more than any other year in history. The movie “The Thin Blue Line”, changed my perspective that people in prison and who were killed, were guilty. Enter Martin McDonagh’s (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“) Hangmen.

We begin in 1963, a prison in England, as Hennessy (a wonderful Josh Goulding), pleads for his life proclaiming his innocence. The no nonsense warden or the hangman, Harry (the stalwart David Threlfall) tells him it will go quickly, if he just relaxes. Harry’s assistant, Syd (a smarmy Andy Nyman) stammers with nervousness over the situation and in the end Hennessy is hung. Harry and the crew go to breakfast, just like it is any other day. McDonagh adds a sarcastic wit, to this violent outcome.

The set changes with an electric glare thanks to lighting designer Joshua Carr and in a blink of an eye set and costume designer, Anna Fleischle brings us to a pub in Oldham, Lancashire. The bar is owned by Harry, and his wife Alice (a wry Tracie Bennett). Harry holds court, still a local celebrity. Bill (Richard Hollis), Charlie (Ryan Pope) who repeats everything to Arthur (John Horton), the police inspector Fry (Jerry Crutchley) and Clegg (Owen Campbell), a newspaper reporter who is trying to get a quote from Harry, gather to shoot the breeze and drink pints. Enter newcomer, a preppy Mooney (Alfie Allen Theon Greyjoy from “Game of Thrones”), a menacing, seductive stranger from up north. Mooney orders a pint and a bag of nuts. He brings with him an air of unfamiliarity that the locals do not like, except for 15 year-old Shirley (Gaby French). Mooney is looking for a room to rent and at first Alice agrees. The next day as the storm starts to intensify with eerie sound effects by Ian Dickinson, so does the feeling of doom and impending violence. And we can’t leave out Albert (John Hodgkinson), England’s No. 1 hangman. Not everything is as it seems.

The cast is a well put together ensemble with Johnny Flynn as the standout. His layering of this character leaves us off guard. We are seduced, fearful and carried on his manipulative journey of no return.

Matthew Dunster’s direction is propelled as if this were a murder mystery. He has taken us on this rollercoaster ride that whips into a frenzy, bringing out the best in his actors.

Hangmen had a successful run in London and like all McDonagh’s plays Hangmen, has twists and turns that feel like a knife in your gut that are abundant and gleeful. The difference is the blood and gore has gotten more internal than external. McDonagh is a master in psychological mind f**ks. He hides racism and sexist comments in sardonic wit giving a sinister macabre delight.

Expect this to be on the Best Play list for the Tony’s, Drama Desk and the OCC’s.

Hangmen: Golden Theatre, 252 West 45th St. until June 18th.