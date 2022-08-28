MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Marvel Dice Throne Get this Before It Sells Out. Our Prediction Hottest Christmas Gift

With Game of Thrones and all the Marvel films out their, there comes a game that lets you become your favorite Marvel Hero. It is a fast and exhilarating game of skilled card and dice play.

In Marvel Dice Throne ($49 for the original and $299.99 for the limited edition), you become one of eight of Marvel’s most famous heroes, including Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Thor, Doctor Strange, and Miles Morales Spider-Man! Every Marvel Dice Throne hero was painstakingly designed and balanced to provide the most thematic experience possible, allowing you to truly embody your favorite heroes like no other game. Featuring all-new mechanisms and asymmetrical designs, these are our most innovative and exciting heroes yet.

Marvel Dice Throne is a heart-pumping, fast-playing game of skilled card play and dice manipulation supporting multiple modes of play, including 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all.

Attack your opponents and activate abilities by rolling your hero’s unique set of five dice. Accumulate combat points and spend them on cards that have a large range of effects, such as granting permanent hero upgrades, applying status effects, and manipulating dice directly (yours, your teammate’s, or even your opponent’s).

  • All 8 heroes are compatible with the entire Dice Throne ecosystem
  • Use upgrade cards to improve your hero abilities as the game progresses
  • Play action cards strategically to manipulate dice and surprise your foe
  • Features a deluxe, highly functional, Battle Chest storage system
  • Each hero in the Battle Chest has their own beautiful set of custom swirl dice

