Mask or No Mask? If You Live In New York it’s A Mask Thanks To Cuomo!

12 states, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia, are forcing their residents to wear masks despite, the President and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) lifting the mask mandates.

Governor Cuomo stated he will not be following the CDC’s guidelines and will keep the state’s mask mandate in place for now. Yet Cuomo sent hundreds of unsuspecting seniors to their death when he required nursing homes to accept Covid-19-positive patients, then hid the data about deaths of nursing home residents.

Mayor de Blasio praised the CDC policy, but said the city would not yet be lifting its mask mandate “as masks will still be important for schools, public transportation, doctors offices and more.”

‘In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,’ Cuomo said.

Cuomo and de Blasio are relying on Dr. Harold Zucker, the Health Commissioner who defends Cuomo over the state’s nursing home death toll. Several members of the state’s Democratic Assembly called Zucker a “liar” and he is referred to as Governor Cuomo’s “puppet.”

Even the state’s Attorney General Letitia James said the DOH dramatically downplayed the total number of nursing home deaths by withholding the number of residents who died in hospitals.

What is the point of being vaccinated, when the FDA has not approved the vaccine and insurance companies will not pay out if you die from the COVID vaccines? Don’t believe me check that out.

But the CDC and the The White House, which lifted its mandate proves that this is just that – an unenforceable recommendation.

Sadly the biggest disappointment is that the science to wearing a mask was that this was strictly to prevent COVID, however wearing masks before the enforcement stated that we breath in pathogens and virus and our bodies make antibodies. When wearing a mask we are breathing in dormant pathogens and virus, which in turn can make us sick. Try and find that on the internet. It has been erased.

I have scarred lungs due to bacterial phenomia with sepsis. For me when I wear the mask I can not breath. In a matter of seconds I become dizzy. I was told not to wear the mask over my noes by several doctors, yet now on the internet it is perfectly safe. When will the truth of what masks do to your body be revealed?

Who can we believe? Nobody tells us the truth anymore. Until then we have to rely on men who have an agenda.