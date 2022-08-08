Masseria Caffè Free Cannoli Day!

For those who cannot make it to the beach this coming Saturday, August 13th, can weep their sorrows away with a free cannoli upon purchase of one’s favorite coffee beverage at, Masseria Caffè. Once caffeinated and sweeted-up venture out to the nearest waterfront; Hudson River Park which is only a few blocks away to pretend you’re either at the Hamptons or Fire Island. Also, the caffè offers lots of grab and go options for a picnic at the waterfront!

This special offer will be available from 10am-2pm, as mentioned on Saturday, August 13th.

Masseria Caffè is a traditional Italian caffè located in Hell’s Kitchen, is an expansion from La Masseria Restaurant Group, comprised of partners Peppe Iuele, Enzo Ruggiero, and father and son team Pino and Vito Coladonato. The caffè serves authentic Italian pastries made fresh daily, featuring best sellers from La Masseria restaurant’s dessert selection like bomboloni an Italian doughnut filled with Nutella, custard cream, and marmalade and Cannolo Siciliano filled with sheep’s milk ricotta. Masseria Caffè also serves sandwiches like PanBrioche which is filled with Italian ham, and asiago cheese or eggs, spinach, and tomato, along with other sandwiches and panini options, focaccia, and salads. Furthering the authentic experience, the coffee program offers espresso, cold brew, and nitro brew, all made with Lavazza coffee in the state-of-the-art espresso machine, the Victoria Arduino. The caffè has a small shop of imported artisanal Italian products, all hand-selected by the owners, including Masseria group’s branded olive oil and homemade grissini and biscotti.

Masseria Caffè is located at 891 9th Avenue.