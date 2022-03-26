Mastering the NFT Market with Tripsters

The digital revolution is now and NFTs are here to stay with the power of Tripsters. With a collection of 10,000 psychedelic mushrooms and toads chilling on the Ethereum Blockchain, the NFT space is disrupting the standard format with the first ever NFT that allows communication between multiple NFTs to create a separate third token.

Tripsters empowers the NFT sphere by bringing you the first collection that combines two NFTs to create a third unique token. With over 80k+ followers on Twitter in one week of going live, Tripsters became one of the most talked about pre-mint launches ever seen in the NFT space. With NFT markets exploding since last year, Tripsters is aiming to provide a blue-chip level project to the NFT community, filling the huge demand for high quality development and utility-based projects.

Tripsters The project is not only a part of a highly profitable business, but also it is leading the way for the entire industry. The Miami-based company is taking a groundbreaking approach with the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club collection being its first compatible NFT line to launch the project, which is already creating an unprecedented buzz in the industry.

To add to the momentum behind Tripsters, The Global Incubator, which has in the past worked on such successful projects as Bezoge Earth, and whose team was brought in to handle community build out, marketing and artistic development of Tripsters saw immense potential at first glance.

And now Tripsters is hosting the largest NFT giveaway in history, valued at over $1.3M. The Tripsters’ Bored Ape Giveaway will give four Bored Apes from the original BAYC to four lucky Tripsters owners at selected mint milestones. The winners will be chosen through smart contracts and the wallet addresses randomly selected.

If the Tripsters owner owns a Bored Ape, they can enter the Trip Generator Room where the baggie will be burned and a new trippy version of their Ape created. The original Ape stays unchanged while a completely new Trippy Ape NFT is created. In a world exploding with new tokens at every turn, Tripsters has found a brand new angle and it’s a game changer. The concept of interactive NFTs is totally new in the NFT space.

For more information on Tripsters and the Bored Apes Giveaway they are hosting, please visit @TripstersNFT on Twitter and/or https://www.tripsters.io/