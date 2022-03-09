MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Mauricio Martínez Oozes Sex Appeal and Star Quality at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Mauricio Martínez Oozes Sex Appeal and Star Quality at Feinstein’s/54 Below

“I’m So Excited/I Wanna Dance with Somebody,“Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” started the return of Mauricio Martínez, to Feinstein’s/54 Below. Mauricio Martínez is a Broadway actor, singer, renowned in his native Mexico, and best known as as Emilio Estefan on Broadway and in the National Tour of On Your Feet!

Martínez oozed sex appeal and star quality as he showed his vocal control  on “Til I Hear You Sing” a song his mother loves from Love Never Dies, which he performed in Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse. Martínez brought his humor out by saying this was his pre-pandemic show “Who knew?”

He seriously excels in his bilingual rendition of “The Way We Were” and “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha.

Mauricio and Marina Pires

In between his solo’s Mauricio welcomed his two of his closest and dearest friends and frequent collaborators. First composer, pianist, Mexico native and the man he calls his brother Jaime Lozano. Mauricio considers Lozano his mentor and “familia.” Mauricio performed along side singer, songwriter, and actress Marina Pires who stepped in at last minute, a pair of Lozano’s songs: “Morena, Cariño” from Lozano’s musical Children of Salt, with music by Lozano and lyrics by Lauren Epsenhart; and DJ Can You Hear from a new work in development, with music and lyrics by Lozano. Pires was a cast memeber in the National Tour of On Your Feet!


Other highlights included “All I Ask,” “Simply The Best,” “Walk with Me” from the new show Joy, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s  “Something Wonderful” from The King and I sung about another man, claiming his sexual preference.

Mauricio is backed by his simpatico five-piece band with Jerome Jennings on drums, Michael Blanko on bass, Craig Mangano on guitar, Eleanor Norton on cello, and Music Director Brian J. Nash on piano.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle, this show is a complete success, from its pacing to the song choices that tell a complete story


Mauricio drew his audience in not only with his talent but his charisma and you can now count me a fan.

Mauricio Martínez: Back at 54th Street played on Thursday, March 4, at 7 pm, at Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, cellar, NYC.

 

Related Items
Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman and Harvey Fierstein

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Celebrate Kander & Ebb…And All That Jazz With Karen Mason at Birdland

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2022
Read More

MAC Award Nominees Announced Celebrating The Best In Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2022
Read More

My View: Sam Gravitte Makes Solo Musical Debut At Birdland

Stephen SorokoffMarch 8, 2022
Read More

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day With Mark Nadler

Suzanna BowlingMarch 7, 2022
Read More

Meet Tara Cannistraci of Festa Della Donna

Suzanna BowlingMarch 4, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For March

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

My View: Clint Holmes Brings A Few Years Of Nat And A Lot Of Years of Clint to the RRazz Room

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 26, 2022
Read More
Mauricio Martinez

T2C talks to Mauricio Martinez and His Up-Coming Concert and Life

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 26, 2022
Read More