Mauricio Martínez Oozes Sex Appeal and Star Quality at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Martínez oozed sex appeal and star quality as he showed his vocal control on “Til I Hear You Sing” a song his mother loves from Love Never Dies, which he performed in Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse. Martínez brought his humor out by saying this was his pre-pandemic show “Who knew?”
He seriously excels in his bilingual rendition of “The Way We Were” and “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha.
Mauricio and Marina Pires
In between his solo’s Mauricio welcomed his two of his closest and dearest friends and frequent collaborators. First composer, pianist, Mexico native and the man he calls his brother Jaime Lozano. Mauricio considers Lozano his mentor and “familia.” Mauricio performed along side singer, songwriter, and actress Marina Pires who stepped in at last minute, a pair of Lozano’s songs: “Morena, Cariño” from Lozano’s musical Children of Salt, with music by Lozano and lyrics by Lauren Epsenhart; and DJ Can You Hear from a new work in development, with music and lyrics by Lozano. Pires was a cast memeber in the National Tour of On Your Feet!
Other highlights included “All I Ask,” “Simply The Best,” “Walk with Me” from the new show Joy, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Something Wonderful” from The King and I sung about another man, claiming his sexual preference.
Mauricio is backed by his simpatico five-piece band with Jerome Jennings on drums, Michael Blanko on bass, Craig Mangano on guitar, Eleanor Norton on cello, and Music Director Brian J. Nash on piano.
Directed by Robbie Rozelle, this show is a complete success, from its pacing to the song choices that tell a complete story
Mauricio drew his audience in not only with his talent but his charisma and you can now count me a fan.
Mauricio Martínez: Back at 54th Street played on Thursday, March 4, at 7 pm, at Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, cellar, NYC.
Google+
YouTube
RSS