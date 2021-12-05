Maximize Your Impact Through Social Media Mediums

With the amount of marketing we see each day, it’s no surprise that simply choosing a marketing medium isn’t enough to reach a consumer. Brands need to create action plans to incorporate many aspects into their product promotions and brand advertisements in order to even potentially reach a consumer.

So what is the “formula” for marketing success through these marketing mediums such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and more? Keep reading to hear what brands are saying about today’s social media marketing trends and the 5 steps they are using to reach consumers.

Tell Your Brand Story

Stories have such an impact on our everyday lives. From learning about dragons and princesses and adventuring through time as a child to studying complex collegiate material, stories are the backbone of our understanding of the world around us. Therefore, it’s not surprising that an important part of marketing to consumers would involve storytelling. In fact, entire books have been written on the importance of this concept. Jim Signorelli, Author of Storybranding 2.0 is one of the leading thought experts on the subject.

“Marketing shouldn’t feel like marketing. It should feel like a story.”- Jim Signorelli

Building a social media brand today means not only having the resources and materials to post on one platform, but multiple. Each platform will have different needs and preferences by viewers and a brand has to understand the importance of each platform. Jeremy Gardner, CEO of MadeMan has this to say about the topic:

“We want to make an impression on our clients. We can’t do that if we aren’t keeping up with the trends of each social platform”- Jeremy Gardner

According to Kristin Herhold, a researcher from The State of Tech, social media is not even an optional platform for marketing anymore. In order for consumers to see a brand’s story, they need to have it plastered on social media in the appropriate way.

“More than half (52%) of companies say social media has helped increase their revenue and sales, a number that is expected to increase.” – Kristin Herhold

The good news is that it’s not impossible to do this successfully. Telling your brand’s story is not rocket science. Read what Sarah Pirrie, Director of Healist Naturals has to say:

“When you tell your brand’s story to your client in a way that excites them and resonates because you understand where they’re coming from, the customers will see the value, and the response will be evident very quickly. It only takes seconds to see the likes, follows, clicks, and tweets start to flow in. After that, sales and revenue will follow.” – Sarah Pirrie

However, there are a few steps to take prior to deciding on a social media medium or combination of social medias to use.

Know Your Audience

Before you can market to an audience and share your story, you have to understand them on a personal, emotional, and financial level. What is it about your product or service that is going to excite them and where are they most likely to be exposed to your brand? Schuyler Hoversten, President and Co-founder of Swoopt talks about their brand’s strategy for this.

“One of our methods to understand potential customers is by brainstorming some pretend potential customers. We give them names, backstories, and ages. This helps us get inside their heads and understand what our target customer might be looking for in our brand so we can incorporate that into our social media storytelling strategies.”- Schuyler Hoversten

3. Evaluate Your Population

Use the profile that was created in step 2 to evaluate the preferences of your brand. Justin Chan, Growth Manager for JuneShine has some advice for brands looking to figure out social media preferences within a population.

“The truth is, there isn’t a “perfect” social media for a brand to use. Often, you’re going to use a combination of social platforms to tell a cohesive story utilizing text, links, videos, and photos.”- Justin Chan

Each generation will have different social media preferences. Because of this, brands need to understand how their target market may use social platforms.



Generally, the younger the generation, the more frequently they will visit a social platform. However, the platform of their preference is not always the same. Shaun Price, Head of Customer Acquisition at MitoQ has some ideas about this.



“We’ve found that while gen Z is most influenced by what they see on social media, they’re less likely to use as many platforms and they want things to be catered to them.” – Shaun Price

This is not an observation exclusive to Building Blocks. It has become common knowledge among marketing agents that platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram are the most used social platforms with this generation. In contrast, Millennials regularly spend time across multiple platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube on a regular basis. Judy Nural, President and Founder of MicrodermaMitt has seen this firsthand.

“We’ve found that younger generations are more drawn to video content than images and text that we’ve used previously. It’s made us rethink advertising and how we can reach them.” – Judy Nural

But what if your brand is looking to reach multiple generations? What if the product benefits Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z individuals? Take a look at what Matthew Mundt, Founder and CEO of Hug Sleep had to say about this:

“We’re trying to be creative in how we reach larger demographic ranges. It’s tricky to create something that will appeal to someone who’s in their 50s as well as our younger crowd that’s barely 20. Sometimes this means having multiple materials in different formats to post on each platform to hit all of our audience.” – Matthew Mundt

4. Take Advantage of Your Community

We’re not talking about your physical community here. Take advantage of your digital community and the clients you already have. Create campaigns that encourage them to market the product for you! Michael Jankie, Founder of The Natural Patch Co touched on how their brand utilizes consumer posts and feedback to promote their brand.

“Using consumer-generated content to market our brand really helped us create those organic connections. People are more likely to listen to their friends than us so having them share their positive thoughts about our products was more powerful than any media post we could create.” – Michael Jankie

Content doesn’t have to take a consumer ages to create. In fact, the easier it is for them to engage with the brand, the better. talked about the importance of using features of social media, such as hashtags, to connect with current consumers. Jeff Meeks, VP of Sales and Marketing at EnergyFit spoke about this topic.

“Hashtags are one of the easiest but most powerful tools in marketing right now. Creating a hashtag that could trend on social media platforms and potentially give back to your consumers by providing views and interactions on their content is a win-win for everyone involved.” – Jeff Meeks

Have a Heart

Finally, showing that you care for the environment, your neighbors, or another cause is a great way to earn the support of consumers that you might not have reached. Lindsay McCormick, Founder and CEO of Bite is no stranger to connecting with a cause.

“Our brand is environmentally friendly on its own. Our goal is to reduce landfill waste and we use that in most of our social platform posts – but even that isn’t enough. We need to love our communities through organizations like Feeding America and work with other nonprofits like TeamTrees to drive home our company’s mission and values and resonate with our customers.” – Lindsay McCormick

Maximizing your impact doesn’t have to be a massive undertaking or something you have to spend a lot of time doing. As we just heard from some individuals who practice these methods, most of the maximization can come from simply utilizing the resources you already have!