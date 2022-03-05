May We All: A New Country Musical Starts at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN

Feature the songs from Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, Jessica Andrews, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Runaway June, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, and debuting two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard in the new musical May We All: A New Country Musical.

The show is being produced by Lively McCabe Entertainment (Executive Producer Michael Barra) and CuzBro Productions – the production company founded by Brian Kelley of the multi-platinum, award-winning duo Florida Georgia Line. The musical will have its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN June 7 – July 17, 2022. Opening night is set for June 15, 2022.



May We All features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, with arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, choreography by William Carlos Angulo and is directed by Shelley Butler. Joining the creative team is Timothy Mackabee (Scenic Design), Lex Liang (Costume Design), Zach Blane (Lighting Design), Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Geoffrey Ko (Music Director) and Casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA), with more to be revealed.



May We All is the story of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. But going home is never easy. A lot has changed in Harmony, Tennessee, since Jenna left, and not necessarily for the better. If Jenna and Harmony are going to dig themselves out of their current crises, they’re going to need each other. And they’re going to need music.



“I’ve been dreaming and scheming on a musical for a while now, and for May We All to debut in Nashville next June is so surreal. It wouldn’t be a Country music party without some special guests and surprises,” shares Brian Kelley. “I’m thrilled to welcome my friends and fellow artists to the cast, and can’t wait to see what each one brings to the character of ‘Bailey Stone.’”



Adding to the excitement of this can’t-miss multi-week event is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of “Bailey Stone.” The star-studded roster expected to perform includes Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Brian Kelley, Canaan Smith, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O’Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Nick Fradiani, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, Trent Harmon, and many more. Casting for the musical will be announced in the near future.



Executive Producer Michael Barra adds, “From the very beginning, we’ve dreamed of bringing this musical to Nashville, and are thrilled that the good folks at TPAC have provided us with the opportunity to do just that. As soon as we knew we’d be in residence here, we conceived the role of ‘Bailey Stone’ to be able to tap into the embarrassment of riches that is the music talent that resides here. We can’t wait for our audiences to be able to experience not only our company of actors, but a different one of their favorite recording artists on stage at every performance.”



Tickets for May We All are available via TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, or at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN). For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.