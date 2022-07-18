Mayor Adams and NYC & Company Kick Off NYC Restaurant Week

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, today kicked off the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week® with a press conference at Gage & Tollner, one of the original 1992 participants, while also announcing Savor NYC: a yearlong culinary celebration. A full list of restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week, sponsored by Mastercard®, is available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.

“NYC Restaurant Week provides New Yorkers and visitors the ability to eat at hundreds of restaurants, in dozens of neighborhoods, across all five boroughs,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This year’s Restaurant Week is bringing diners an array of flavors with amazing deals. No matter where you dine, there is no better time to support our city’s restaurants than NYC Restaurant Week.”

“We are proud to celebrate 30 years of NYC Restaurant Week, marking three decades of exceptional deals to diners across the five boroughs,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “To continue celebrating the City’s world-class dining scene, we are pleased to announce the launch of Savor NYC, a yearlong culinary initiative that will spotlight the culinary community across the City’s multicultural neighborhoods encouraging visitors to go deeper and explore more.”

The dining program, running 30 days from July 18 through August 21, highlights more than 650 restaurants across all five boroughs with more than 60 different styles of cuisines in 85 neighborhoods. The program encourages locals and visitors alike to explore the City’s vast, diverse and accessible restaurant scene while helping to support small businesses, the industry and its workers.

Running Monday through Friday (with the option to participate on Sundays), NYC Restaurant Week offers a multitude of options for dining enthusiasts to enjoy. Participating restaurants will be offering either a two-course lunch or three-course dinner prix-fixe menu of classic, favorite and new menu items. Inclusive price points for carefully crafted dishes are $30, $45 or $60, depending on the restaurant. This pricing structure was created to ensure establishments from all five boroughs can participate, from neighborhood eateries to fine dining. More than 100 restaurants will also offer $30 bottles of wine to commemorate the 30th anniversary, available on participating menus.

Diners can browse participating restaurants by filters including “location,” “cuisine,” “has menu,” “$10 Mastercard rebate,” “accessibility,” “ownership,” “weeks participating,” and “meals.” Collections will also be available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek to help consumers choose restaurants by interest, including “Restaurant Week Classics,” “Lunch Break,” “Summer Vibes,” “Impress Your Followers,” “Dress for the Occasion,” “James Beard Honorees,” “Wine Spectator Winners” and lastly, “Make it a Stella,” a collection from Stella Artois, the official beer sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2022. Mastercard cardholders can pre-register here to receive an exclusive $10 statement credit on each transaction of $45 or more while dining on-site (for up to three (3) transactions, totaling a $30 rebate), when dining out through July 31. *

“Bringing visitors and locals a meaningful way to experience world-class dining in New York City is truly Priceless,” said Rustom Dastoor, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard. “Together with NYC & Company, we are excited to provide cardholders exclusive discounts during NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2022 as they explore their passion for food and travel.”

In this landmark anniversary year, 15 of the original 1992 NYC & Company NYC Restaurant Week participants have returned, including: Barbetta, Carmine’s (Upper West Side), Dock’s Oyster Bar, Fraunces Tavern, Gage & Tollner, Gallagher’s Steak House, The Palm, Sardi’s, Shun Lee West, Sylvia’s, Tavern on the Green, Tribeca Grill, The Russian Tea Room, Union Square Café and Victor’s Café. NYC Restaurant Week is the original Restaurant Week created during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in 1992, which has been replicated in cities nationally and globally.

“A true testimony to a savory milestone—NYC Restaurant Week’s 30th and Sylvia’s Restaurant’s 60th Anniversary. As an inaugural participant and fan, I’m overjoyed to support the best restaurant city on the planet one plate at a time,” said Tren’ness Woods-Black, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee.

“As an original participant in the 1992 program, I’m honored to be a part of the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week, a cherished tradition in New York City. NYC Restaurant Week has always been a way for people to experience new restaurants, including some of the best in the world at an affordable price. This special anniversary is the perfect time for people to reconnect and celebrate over a memorable meal,” said chef and restaurateur David Burke, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee.

NYC & Company has long been committed to championing the local business community, with NYC Restaurant Week at the forefront of those efforts. The continued success of NYC Restaurant Week is a key indicator of New Yorkers’ and visitors’ desire to explore the five boroughs through food.

During today’s NYC Restaurant Week 30th anniversary kick-off event at Gage & Tollner—one of the oldest restaurants in New York city having first opened in 1879 and an original 1992 Restaurant Week partner—Mayor Eric Adams and NYC & Company also announced an initiative to double down on supporting and promoting every culinary corner of the five boroughs with a program titled, “Savor NYC.” The yearlong campaign will highlight monthly content including cuisines across all cultures, street carts, established restaurants, accessible cuisine, sustainable cuisines, culinary events and more across the five boroughs that make New York City the most celebrated dining destination in the world.

A list of participating NYC Restaurant Week eateries is available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.