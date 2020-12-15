Mayor de Blasio Threatens to Shut Down All of New York City As He Causes The Shutdown of Iconic Restraunts

As if shutting down the restaurants wasn’t enough, now Grinch Bill de Blasio has hinted that Monday NYC should prepare for another shutdown just in time to dampen the holiday spirit. There goes the Christmas and New Years business.

It is doubtful that the restaurant industry will survive another closure. Already the 21 Club has closed. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Alfred Hitchcock, Marilyn Monroe, Liza Minnelli, Joan Rivers, Frank Sinatra, Robert DeNiro, heads of studio’s, Ernest Hemingway, Jackie Kennedy, the cast of “Mad Men,” Willie Mays, John McEnroe, Walt Disney and Elizabeth Taylor were just some of the celebrities that dinned at the iconic 21 Club. After more than 90 years in business, this epitome of the New York dinning scene is closing its doors thanks to Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

148 employees will have lost their jobs, as Gov. Cuomo announced he is ending indoor dining on Monday. What has made no sense, is that Manhattan has never been a hot spot of COVID -19. Right now Manhattan has only 1.34 percent of the new COVID cases in New York State, yet it has been punished more than any of the other boroughs or township. The infection rate in New York City is 4 percent as compared to six percent in Staten Island.

Yet Cuomo has punished, the Big Apple repeatedly, while de Blasio has bussed in the homeless making the city over run and unsafe. Why aren’t we fighting back? We fight for everyone, else except our own beloved city!