MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul Want Casino’s in Hudson Yards, Times Square and More

Get ready, New York state’s Gaming Commission is authorized to issue up to three licenses. Mayor Eric Adams wants at least two of the licenses to be given to Manhattan. Involved are Related Companies, Vornado, Hard Rock, Sands and Wynn.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is aware and there may be a conflict of interest as Related Companies Chairman Stephen Ross is a hefty donor to Hochul, and the biggest player. Hard Rock,  donated $119,000 to the Gov. Hochul-controlled state Democratic Party and has contributed more than six figures to the governor’s election campaign, according to fund-raising records filed with the state Board of Elections and The NY Post.

Backers have to win approval from two-thirds of a six-member community advisory board. “I strongly oppose a Manhattan casino in concept,” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents the Hudson Yards and Times Square neighborhoods.

But in Manhattan money talks and there are billions to be made. The cost for a license about $500 million so you are talking around $1.5 billion. Then there’s taxes, but there is also the crime.

Crimes have skyrocketed. Grand larceny is up 49%, auto theft 46.2%, robbery up 39.2% and burglaries 32.9%. Assault 18.6% and rapes 11% .

Having casino’s in Times Square is like waving a red scarf at a bull.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

