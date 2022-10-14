Mayor Eric Adams Is Trying to Destroy Times Square

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Row is back to becoming a illegal migrant encampment. The idea was scrapped with the cost, but Adams who seems to only care about the illegal migrants is offering a high end hotel that will effect the tourism of Manhattan.

These migrants have no luggage, are not vaccinated, or required to do so, we do not even know who they are, they do not speak our language, have no jobs lined up or have a way of getting them and yet 200 asylum seeker will be given rooms at a midtown hotel in a tourist centric area. The migrants  are being given over $7 million and $400.00 hotel rooms. We told you this in August. We asked why not send them home?

It costs $314.53 to fly someone home to Columbia. Considering for 1 hotel room at the cheapest price for each of  migrants cost $400.00 a day $2,800.00 a week and $84,000 month x 200 rooms $16,8000.000.00 a month

Adams has told New Yorkers they can expect migrant facilities to come to “every community” and are asking YOU to help fund this disaster. In June, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that abandoned hotels across the city were going to be turned into permanent shelters for homeless people. What she meant was the illegal migrants. Adams congratulated his administration on a “job well done” in housing the migrants, but just like the homeless were shipped in from other boroughs, these illegal immigrants were flown here and now bussed.

Adams called Texas and Arizona “cowards”, but we told you during May and July, New York officials started this migration. They flew the illegals here in the dead of night. Don’t believe me watch.

Over 20,000 asylum seekers, mostly from South America, have arrived in New York City in recent months, city officials have stated.

The city in one day reached a single-day record of 62,174 people. They expect 100,000 people in the shelter system before the years end.

Illegal are being treated better than our veterans. We ask Veterans Vs Illegals and When Is Enough Enough? on June 2, 2021. We told you October 30, 2021 $450,000 Per Person to Families Who Illegally Crossed Into The US and Were Separated. What is Wrong With that Picture? And It Gets Worse. On March 22, 2021 we asked Free Hotel Rooms, Airplane and Train Transportation If You Are Illegal….WHY??? On November 7, 2021 we wrote It Pays To Be An Illegal Immigrant and Break Laws.

Who do you think is going to fund this? You! What happens when tourists are so afraid to come to the city, they stop? Has anyone considered the economics? Has anyone considered anything? Obviously NOT!

By the way the same strain of poliovirus that left a teenager paralyzed in New York, has been detected in NYC’s sewage. How did this virus get brought into the city, considering most kids are vaccinated against Polio at birth?

