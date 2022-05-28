MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Mayor Eric Adams, Rudy Giuliani, Ed Koch, Michael Bloomberg Celebrate Tracy Morgan

Mayor Eric Adams, Rudy Giuliani, Ed Koch, Michael Bloomberg Celebrate Tracy Morgan

Friars Club roasted comedian Tracy Morgan last night at the former Ziegfeld Theater, now Ballroom at the Friars Club 2022 Entertainment Icon Award.

Tracy Morgan

Morgan joins Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Douglas Fairbanks, Tony Bennett, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and, most recently, Billy Crystal.

In attendance were Mayor Eric Adams

Arthur Aidala, Mayor Eric Adams

Rudy Giuliani, Ed Koch, Michael Bloomberg and Anthony Weiner.

Rudy Giuliani

CeeLo

CeeLo

Geraldo Rivera, former “SNL” cast member Chris Kattan, Alan Dershowitz, Judge Jeanine Pirro

Geraldo Rivera

Joe Piscopo

Joe Piscopo

Joe Piscopo 

Joe Piscopo

Paul Shaffer, Natalie White, Marvin Scott, Carol Alt, Allan Houston

Paul Shaffer

Paul Shaffer

Ben Vereen, David DANZ Diamante, Sherri Shepherd

Ben Vereen

Ben Vereen

Rolonda Watts

Rolonda Watts

JB Smoove, Arthur Aidala, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Carol Alt

JB Smoove

Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer

Jamie deRoy

At my table were Pat Addiss, Margarita Parlionas who invited me to attend.

Margarita Parlionas and Pat Addiss

Councilman Kenneth Rothwell and his wife Debbie were charming.

Councilman Kenneth Rothwell

At the head of my table was Mark MK McLaughin, who assisted with putting the event together, getting Tracy Morgan and performing “Stand By Me.” MK got his start penning and performing on the movie score of Universal Picture Bring It On: Fight To The Finish. Shortly after MK was featured in publications like GQ Magazine, Vibe Magazine, XXL, Hip Hop Weekly and countless blogs for his collaborations and partnerships with the Colon Cancer Foundation, the NY Mets, Target Retail, Belvedere Vodka and TGI Fridays to name a few. His singing and songwriting received early approval from Hot97, iHeart radio, his songs with Shaggy and Snoop Dogg. He has performed in shows with John Legend, Flo Rida and more. From Long Island NY “MK” is now making major moves as an indie artist.

Mark MK McLaughin

 

Bill Boggs, Sunny Sessa, Will Nunziata, Vincent Pastore, Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto and more.

Bill Boggs

Though this seemed like being in the room where it happened, ironically major newspapers have not written about this. Inquiring minds want to know why.

The event also honored Betty White, Gilbert Gottfried and Bob Saget.
Proceeds went to Stand Up to Cancer.

The gala was a kick-start a comeback for the Friars, whose membership has slipped from over 500 to less than 300 due to the club’s former executive director convicted of federal tax crimes in 2019.

The club was given a 501C3 according to the news by the club’s dean, lawyer Arthur Aidala,

The club has a new accounting firm, and the main dining room on the ground floor will soon be a Charlie Palmer restaurant open to the public.

 

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Inside The Outer Critics Circle Awards

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2022
Read More

Santa Martins Prosecco Rose is a Hit at The Outer Critics Circle Awards

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2022
Read More

From the Web To Cinemas, “MobKing” is a Name to Reckon With

Brad BalfourMay 28, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s POTUS Deliciously Delivers the C-word Hilariously

RossMay 28, 2022
Read More

2022 offers high demand for the Canadian Gaming industry

WriterMay 27, 2022
Read More

Life of A Neuron a New Exhibit at ARTECHOUSE NYC at Chelsea Market

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 27, 2022
Read More

Into the Woods To Transfer From Encores To Broadway With Some New Cast Members

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2022
Read More

National Dance Institute Celebration the Life of Jacques d’Amboise

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2022
Read More