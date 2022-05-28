Mayor Eric Adams, Rudy Giuliani, Ed Koch, Michael Bloomberg Celebrate Tracy Morgan

Friars Club roasted comedian Tracy Morgan last night at the former Ziegfeld Theater, now Ballroom at the Friars Club 2022 Entertainment Icon Award.

Morgan joins Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Douglas Fairbanks, Tony Bennett, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and, most recently, Billy Crystal.

In attendance were Mayor Eric Adams

Rudy Giuliani, Ed Koch, Michael Bloomberg and Anthony Weiner.

CeeLo

Geraldo Rivera, former “SNL” cast member Chris Kattan, Alan Dershowitz, Judge Jeanine Pirro

Joe Piscopo

Paul Shaffer, Natalie White, Marvin Scott, Carol Alt, Allan Houston

Ben Vereen, David DANZ Diamante, Sherri Shepherd

Rolonda Watts

JB Smoove, Arthur Aidala, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Carol Alt

Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer

At my table were Pat Addiss, Margarita Parlionas who invited me to attend.

Councilman Kenneth Rothwell and his wife Debbie were charming.

Bill Boggs, Sunny Sessa, Will Nunziata, Vincent Pastore, Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto and more.

Though this seemed like being in the room where it happened, ironically major newspapers have not written about this. Inquiring minds want to know why.

The event also honored Betty White, Gilbert Gottfried and Bob Saget.

Proceeds went to Stand Up to Cancer.

The gala was a kick-start a comeback for the Friars, whose membership has slipped from over 500 to less than 300 due to the club’s former executive director convicted of federal tax crimes in 2019.

The club was given a 501C3 according to the news by the club’s dean, lawyer Arthur Aidala,

The club has a new accounting firm, and the main dining room on the ground floor will soon be a Charlie Palmer restaurant open to the public.