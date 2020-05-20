MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
MCC Presents Jane Alexander, Katrina Lenk, Denée Benton and Priscilla Lopez In The Sentinels Tonight!

MCC Theater will present the one act play The Sentinels, written by Matthew Lopez as part of their new Live Labs: One Acts on Wednesday, May 20th at 5:30 pm EST. It will be presented live on the MCC YouTube Channel. Under the direction of Rebecca Taichman, the cast features Jane Alexander (Alice), Katrina Lenk (Christa), Denée Benton (Kelly) and Priscilla Lopez (Waitress). Act readings will be between 25 and 45 minutes in length are read and streamed free to the MCC Theater audience.

One morning every September, Alice, Christa and Kelly meet for breakfast to catch up on each other’s lives and to remember the husbands they lost on 9/11. Moving backwards in time and spanning a decade, Matthew Lopez’s play explores the burden of the past and how me move on from tragedy—or don’t.

Subscribe to the MCC Theater YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get reminders for the upcoming readings. For all information go to www.mcctheater.org

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

