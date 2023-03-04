Off Broadway
MCC’s Wolf Play Rings Forth the Battle, Playfully and Emotionally
“What if I said I am not what you think you see?” This is the opening line that swings strong, setting up the battle, and signaling the start. It’s a captivating first few minutes, ringing in a question match that enticingly registers. Playfully, it sets the stance for Hansol Jung’s wonderfully fun dark Wolf Play, as directed with off-balanced stability by Dustin Wills (Foundry Theatre’s O, Earth), sending it off to fly strong with a wild and wonderful exuberance at its core. Playing out engagingly at the MCC Theatre after a critically acclaimed sold-out run at Soho Rep, the wolf at the center of this game, played impressively by Mitchell Winter (Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More), barges into the ring from a refrigerator door – and as one of my friends stated, quite excitedly, “any play that uses a refrigerator as a door, I just need to see.” Unpacking the story with an indirect, but fascinating quiz to us all, the questions ring out expanding the space to include us all. Is it “too much?“, “trying too hard?“, I don’t so, not in the least. What it does do, with Winter’s captivating assistance, is make up all sit up, lean in, and take notice. Because we are all now in on the action, not idle passive audience members.We are involved.
Betty Smith’s Never-Before-Seen Play Becomes a Woman Gets A Stunning World Premiere By The Mint Theatre
It has taken 92 years for Betty Smith’s 1931 play Becomes A Woman to make its debut and after last night one wonders why. Smith is know for her novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” where we first meet Francie Nolan, as a young girl and reaching just 17. In Becomes A Woman,” Smith’s heroine Francie (Emma Pfitzer Price) is now 19 and working as a singing sales clerk at the sheet music counter of Kress Dime Store.
Mint Theater Company presents “Becomes A Woman” by Betty Smith from Mint Theater Company on Vimeo.
Men are constantly after her, but she vows to never fall for any of them, and never have children. Her co-workers Florry (Pearl Rhein) and Tessie (Gina Daniels) believe this is out of fear rather than independence, finding her too afraid for life.
When the bosses son Leonard Kress Jr. (Peterson Townsend), enters Francie, is enamored of his looks and lifestyle and can not see the cad he is. Francie wants more than what she was born into and thinks she can move above her station.
Three months later, she brings Kress to meet her family. Her father an abusive police officer (Jed Brown), tells Kress how everybody likes him, how he treats even the prostitutes with compassion, when Francie announces that she and Mr. Kress are getting married her mother (Antoinette LaVecchia) gets to the heart of the matter: “Do you have to get married?” Francie is silent. Ma is devastated. Pa is infuriated; kicking her out of the house and forcing Kress to marry her. Francie, realizing that Kress does not want to marry her, begs her father to stop trying to make him do so. He doesn’t listen.
In Act III Tessie and her boyfriend Max (Jason O’Connell) have helped and nurtured Francie, who has thrived. She is offered a cabaret contract by a sleazy booking agent (Philip Taratula),who wants to use her. Then Leonard Kress Sr. (Duane Botte) comes by and learns what a down to earth Francie really is. He wants her to stay married to his son, but in the end Francie becomes her own person despite life’s ups and downs, and mostly downs.
The cast is terrific especially, Jed Brown, Duane Botte and Jason O’Connell. These men all have fabulous comedic timing ye touch our hearts. Gina Daniels anchors the show, but it is newcomer Emma Pfitzer Price as Francie who makes us fall in love and want her to succeed. Her emotional journey has us rooting for her and cheering her in the end. Ms. Price also charms in the singing department.
Directed by Britt Berke the pacing is done well, but the gesturing is a little too much. After Act 11 we should be in tears and we almost are.
Vicki R. Davis’ set, Emilee McVey-Lee’s costumes, M.L. Geiger’s lights and the sound and original music by M. Florian Staab are so well done and make this a visual candy box.
In one year Francie overcomes life, it’s circumstances and becomes more than a woman, she becomes seasoned. This play has a lot to say and it done with florist, heart and soul.
Becomes A Woman: Mint Theater at New York City Center Stage II through March 1st. Two and a half hours with two intermissions.
Fall River Fishing Absurdist Theatre Turns Elementary
If you are looking for out there look theatre, look no further than Fall River Fishing at the Connelly Theatre. Performed and written by Belham company members Zuzanna Szadkowski and Deb Knox, you will wonder why….and after the second act be even more confused as to how this all comes together.
The first half is a take on Lizzie Borden. Here breakfast starts out with patriarch Andrew (Tony Torn), trophy wife Abby (Susannah Millonzi),uncle Nathan (Eric Smithson), Lizzie (Szadkowski) and the family maid Bridget (Knox), verbally attacking each other using food like “chunky” yogurt, “funky” mutton, and gravy that looks like applesauce to make digs. Then the murders begin. Abby goes first after insulting Lizzie, but it is not Lizzie, but Bridget, who’s in love with Lizzie, who does the deed. She moves onto her father as Nathan, discovers the body. Nathan is also in love with Lizzie.
In the meantime they put on playlets of “Eva Braun/Helen Keller and Hitler” and then Nora from A Doll’s House with a Sharon Tate cameo, which comes into play in act two, when Nora (Szadkowski) and Torvaldt (Smithson) who are childless invite childhood friend Christine (Millonzi) over for dinner. She brings Nils (Torn) and the two of them can’t keep their hands or tongues off each after meeting the previous night in a support group “for loved ones of victims of murder.” Christine’s neighbors were all killed; “I was out of the country. I missed it.” Nils, however “murdered his wife and two daughters years and years ago on Christmas Eve and was allegedly acquitted. To make matters weirdier a bloodied heavily pregnant, Sharon Tate (Knox), shows up acting like Torvaldt mother. Christine takes over the kitchen, and a massive bowl of spaghetti with meat sauce starts getting shoved into each other’s mouths like some bazaar wedding cake ritual.
Everything in this production looks like it was written and performed in some badly directed (Eric Tucker), acted and written community theatre class. This is two hours and forty minutes I can never get back.
Fall River Fishing opened Feb. 26, 2023, at the Connelly Theatre, 220 E 4th Street and runs through March 9.
Titanique is Céline “Fu**ing” Dion Unsinkable
What an absolute blast this show is. I can’t even begin to tell you how much fun I had downtown at the Daryl Roth Theatre the night I saw the hit musical comedy and parody, Titanique, starring the magnificently funny and supremely gifted Marla Mindelle (Broadway’s Sister Act; Netflix’s “Special“) as Canada’s legendary songstress, Céline “Fucking” Dion. Created and co-written by Mindelle, along with the dreamy Constantine Rousouli (Off-Broadway’s Cruel Intentions; “This is the Night“), who is our hunky Jack Dawson on this voyage, and director Tye Blue, who, in his own words, has been “perfecting the Titanique pop-culture parody genre for several years in Los Angeles, directing and co-creating [like he did here] musical adaptation of Mean Girls, The Devil Wears Prada” and so many more, Titanique is a high seas magnificently cheeky adventure, filled from bow to stern with hilarity and utterly brilliant parody. Overflowing with only Celine Dion songs, performed to perfection courtesy of music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Nicholas James Connell (youtube’s @NicholasConnell), assisted by a solid sound design by Lawrence Schober (Prospect Theatre’s American Morning), this hilariously delicious musical plows forward through the kooky, wacky waters of the iceberg-laden north sea, with Céline forever standing by your side (and sometimes awkwardly getting too close and in between) on a journey like no other. This ship is as right as ridiculously right can be, and should not be missed.
So win that hand at poker, get a ticket (or 3), and listen up. I’m going to do my utmost best to not give up one clue or joke for your sailing, as it would be a great disservice to all. But played out most energetically on a stage that looks like a low (to medium) budget Anything Goes national tour, designed delightfully by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn & Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom (KPOP, Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street), with lighting by Paige Seber (The Flea’s Good Friday) and one surprise cutout culprit who shouldn’t be there (union rules et al.), the cast is completely game, and up for a swimmingly good time at all costs. Mindelle is the perfect leader, bashing out laughs every chance she gets. She sings and improvises gloriously, causing a classic Carol Burnett Show moment of infectious (vaginal and otherwise) giggles and laughs from her fellow passengers as they all try their best to keep a straight serious face. You can’t help but love that, but the odds are against them. Mindelle and Russell Daniels (Off-Broadway’s Awesome 80’s Prom) as the “Fair” screaming and scheming mother Ruth, are just too damn funny and sharp. Rousouli, in the best and tightest pants, courtesy of costume designer Alejo Vietti (Broadway’s Holiday Inn), gives us a butt-tastic, hilarious, and handsome Jack, alongside an incredibly voiced and very funny Carrie St. Louis (Broadway’s Kinky Boots) as Rose Dewitt Bukater, “just a quirky little ingénue trying to find her way“, both delivering the goods time and time again. They are a dream team of hilarity, finding the ridiculous in every sketch and floating door they can strap on.
But let’s be Fair!, and not forget the others, called out and given the space, the songs, and the jokes to shine over and over again. Mark Evans (Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire) as the perfectly poised and posed Cal, and (in the performance I saw) Kristina Walz (Rock of Ages National Tour) as the legendary Kathy Bates, or should I say, the Unsinkable Molly Brown (a part usually played by Desireé Rodriguez), fill the theatre with their well-timed hijinks, gloriously strong voices, and superb comic talent, throwing fire on those engines that are driving this ship forward into the night. Aviance Hoyles (Off-Broadway’s Bat Out of Hell) as ‘The Seaman’ kicks some solid song-strutting ass (and legs) in all the parts he takes on, especially when becoming the most surprising iceberg one could ever imagine. Courtney Bassett (Broadway’s Great Comet), Donnie Hammond (Quintessence’s King Lear), and Brad Greer (TNG’s Jerry Springer The Opera) (standing in for Blu Allen) fill out the song and the ship with their gorgeous background vocalizations with a wink and a grin. And Rosé (“RuPaul’s Drag Race“) as both Victor Garber and Luigi camp it up strong, although maybe they have been given a bit too much wacky rope to run with in their inhabitations, taking it a bit further over-board than needed. And even though I can’t say she is the “winner of this week’s drag challenge“, no one, and I mean no one, can sink this unsinkable wacky and wise ship, it’s just too much fun.
Now pound that chest, and hold your fist up high, Céline. And go, board this doomed but delightfully funny ship. Cause “it’s a Céline Dion fever dream of what really happened in her eyes on the Titanic on that fateful night, which is low-key, a gay fantasia of chaos,” as reported by Alex Ellis (who was the original Titanique Rose) in a Playbillinterview. Cause what could be better than that? Pretty much nothing. So join in with the fun and musical madness of this epic voyage, and find out just how important Céline “Fucking” Dion is to all those hilariously doomed passengers on board the unsinkable Titanique. You will not regret it.
