MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Mean Girls Summer Reading and Discussion Series

Throughout the summer, Mean Girls: The Musical will be selecting a novel or nonfiction book that focuses on the ongoing fight for racial injustice in America. You are invited to read along and join the livestream discussion, an event full of conversation, education, & reflection.

Book 2: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Hear from author Kiley Reid herself, along with Tina Fey and members of the Mean Girls cast! Tune in on August 13 at 4 pm ET on the Mean Girls on Broadway Youtube channel.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

