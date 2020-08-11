Mean Girls Summer Reading and Discussion Series

Throughout the summer, Mean Girls: The Musical will be selecting a novel or nonfiction book that focuses on the ongoing fight for racial injustice in America. You are invited to read along and join the livestream discussion, an event full of conversation, education, & reflection.

Book 2: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Hear from author Kiley Reid herself, along with Tina Fey and members of the Mean Girls cast! Tune in on August 13 at 4 pm ET on the Mean Girls on Broadway Youtube channel.