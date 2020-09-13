MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Front and Center with Magda Katz

Meet 4 Time Grammy Award Winner Deniece Williams

Meet 4 Time Grammy Award Winner Deniece Williams

Iconic four-time Grammy Award winner and 12-time nominee, Deniece Williams has transformed R&B/Pop/Gospel music over an amazing and versatile five-decade career that has produced both stellar #1 Pop and R&B singles with powerful messages of self-empowerment to fun disco hits. Now the legendary songbird, with a spectacular, four-octave range is set to do it again with the launch of her new single, “When You Love Somebody,” from her forthcoming album, Gemini. Gemini features esteemed producers Harvey Mason Jr., Emile Ghantous, Greg Manning and a special guest performance by Grammy Award Winner saxophonist, Gerald Albright.

Williams’ exceptional ability to bring messages of sheer positivity and self-liberation transformed R&B songs to Pop hits, from the exuberant vocal performance many  #1 international hit singles.

This legendary songbird ,with a spectacular, four-octave range voice as heard in her multi-platinum hit songs, “Let’s Hear It for The Boy,” “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle,” “Free,” “Black Butterfly” “I’ve Got The Next Dance,” “I Surrender All,” “They Say,” I Believe In You” and “This Is My Song”  is an American treasure that paved the way for many of today’s superlative singers.

In fact, during the recent Black Lives Matter Protests, “Black Butterfly” was selected as one of the Top 10 Black Empowerment Songs of All Time by veteran music writer Chuck Arnold of The New York Post. Williams music spans generations and recognized along with music idols Beyonce, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder,Janet Jackson & more visit: https://bit.ly/3hVQ9sh

With Johnny Mathis.

Front and Center with Magda Katz

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

