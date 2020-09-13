Meet 4 Time Grammy Award Winner Deniece Williams

Iconic four-time Grammy Award winner and 12-time nominee, Deniece Williams has transformed R&B/Pop/Gospel music over an amazing and versatile five-decade career that has produced both stellar #1 Pop and R&B singles with powerful messages of self-empowerment to fun disco hits. Now the legendary songbird, with a spectacular, four-octave range is set to do it again with the launch of her new single, “When You Love Somebody,” from her forthcoming album, Gemini. Gemini features esteemed producers Harvey Mason Jr., Emile Ghantous, Greg Manning and a special guest performance by Grammy Award Winner saxophonist, Gerald Albright.

Williams’ exceptional ability to bring messages of sheer positivity and self-liberation transformed R&B songs to Pop hits, from the exuberant vocal performance many #1 international hit singles.

This legendary songbird ,with a spectacular, four-octave range voice as heard in her multi-platinum hit songs, “Let’s Hear It for The Boy,” “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle,” “Free,” “Black Butterfly” “I’ve Got The Next Dance,” “I Surrender All,” “They Say,” I Believe In You” and “This Is My Song” is an American treasure that paved the way for many of today’s superlative singers.

In fact, during the recent Black Lives Matter Protests, “Black Butterfly” was selected as one of the Top 10 Black Empowerment Songs of All Time by veteran music writer Chuck Arnold of The New York Post. Williams music spans generations and recognized along with music idols Beyonce, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder,Janet Jackson & more visit: https://bit.ly/3hVQ9sh

With Johnny Mathis.