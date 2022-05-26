Meet Actress Deirdre Friel of Apple TV’s Physical, Somewhere In Queens

Starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and creator, writer and EP Annie Weisman, season 2 will find Sheila (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire

Friel has had an illustrious career in entertainment, having appeared in such film and television projects as “New Amsterdam”, “Little America”, Second Act, “Search Party”, Little Boxes, Diane, “Tales of the City”, and “The Sopranos.” The has also graced the stage in Broadway and acclaimed regional theatre productions of Our Lady of 121st Street, Mary Poppins, Sister Act, Doubt, King Lear, Richard III, Don Juan, Cinderella, Golden Age,and Leap of Faith. Friel received her BFA from Rutgers University and also attended Mason Gross School of the Arts Globe Theatre in London, England.