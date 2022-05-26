MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Meet Actress Deirdre Friel of Apple TV’s Physical, Somewhere In Queens

Meet Actress Deirdre Friel of Apple TV’s Physical, Somewhere In Queens
Actress Deirdre Friel stars alongside Golden Globe-nominated Rose Bryne in Apple TV+’s dark comedy, “Physical” as Greta’, the friend of Sheila (Byrne) and client who is going through her own personal struggles with her weight and marital issues. The highly-anticipated 2nd season is set to return on Friday, June 3rd on Apple TV+ with a new episode airing weekly on Fridays. No stranger to television and film, Friel has recently been seen on such hit shows as “New Amsterdam” and “Search Party” as well as the feature films “Second Act” opposite Jennifer Lopez. In addition to Physical, Dierdre will also star in the upcoming Ray Romano project Somewhere In Queens premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10th.
Starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and creator, writer and EP Annie Weisman, season 2 will find Sheila (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire
Friel has had an illustrious career in entertainment, having appeared in such film and television projects as “New Amsterdam”, “Little America”, Second Act, “Search Party”, Little Boxes, Diane, “Tales of the City”, and “The Sopranos.” The has also graced the stage in Broadway and acclaimed regional theatre productions of Our Lady of 121st Street, Mary Poppins, Sister Act, Doubt, King Lear, Richard III, Don Juan, Cinderella, Golden Age,and Leap of Faith. Friel received her BFA from Rutgers University and also attended Mason Gross School of the Arts Globe Theatre in London, England.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

Bryant Park Movie Nights Announces Schedule

Suzanna BowlingMay 25, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 24, 2022
Read More
Summer movies

Free Summer Movies in New York

Suzanna BowlingMay 23, 2022
Read More

The Hungary L!ve Festival Is back

Magda KatzMay 22, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 21, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: Critically Extant

Suzanna BowlingMay 19, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 18, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 15, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 11, 2022
Read More