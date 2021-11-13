MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Meet Chicago’s David Sabella

On November 17th at 7pm at Feinstein’s/54 Below David Sabella, “Mary Sunshine” in the revival of Chicago will celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Broadway’s longest running American musical with the music of Kander and Ebb. A special behind-the-scenes look at the show’s creation and his long history as “Mary Sunshine.”

T2c talked to this performer who publisher Suzanna Bowling performed with in her 20’s.

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

In addition to originating the co-starring role of “Mary Sunshine” in the 1996 revival of Chicago with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, James Naughton and Marcia Lewis, Sabella starred as Julian Eltinge in Jules, and as Phillie in The Phillie Trilogy by Doug DeVita, for which he won an “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play” award from the Fresh Fruit Festival. As a voiceover artist Sabella has starred in several network television cartoon series, including Peter Pan and the Pirates for FOX and Teacher’s Pet for Disney. And, as a classical singer, he starred in the title role of Giulio Cesare(Virginia Opera, available on Koch International Label), L’incoronazione di Poppea (Utah opera), and Die Fledermaus (Lincoln Center).

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

As a voiceover artist, Sabella has worked on several network television cartoon series, including “Peter Pan and the Pirates” for FOX and “Teacher’s Pet for Disney.”

The show will feature Jana Robbins who starred in the The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and Gypsy.

David Sabella Sings Kander and Ebb: 25CHICAGO25 November 17th at 7pm at Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 West 54th St. 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

