Meet Déa Julien Breaking Boundaries By Understudying Both Hassan and Sohrab In The Kite Runner

Déa Julien got her start in the Children’s Chorus with the Metropolitan Opera. She stayed with them for five years. Her training comes from TADA, NYU and the Atlantic Theater. Déa almost made her Broadway debut in the Broadway company of West Side Story. At 17 years old  it was between Déa and another girl and when she lost the role her heart was broken, but then she got the tour playing Rosalia. It was in the last company Arthur Laurents was involved in, right before he died. It was the one in Spanish.

Dea in West Side Story

When she got the call, to audition for the understudy for Sohrab In The Kite Runner, Déa jumped at the chance, but she had another idea, could she also audition for the understudy to Hassan? They said yes, and now Déa is understudying both.


T2C talked to this actress breaking grounds.

Video by Magda Katz

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

