Meet Déa Julien Breaking Boundaries By Understudying Soraya, Hassan and Sohrab In The Kite Runner

Déa Julien got her start in the Children’s Chorus with the Metropolitan Opera. She stayed with them for five years. Her training comes from TADA, NYU and the Atlantic Theater. Déa almost made her Broadway debut in the Broadway company of West Side Story. At 17 years old it was between Déa and another girl and when she lost the role her heart was broken, but then she got the tour playing Rosalia. It was in the last company Arthur Laurents was involved in, right before he died. It was the one in Spanish.

When she got the call, to audition for the female understudy for Soraya In The Kite Runner, Déa jumped at the chance, but she had another idea, could she also audition for the male understudy to Hassan/ Sohrab? They said yes, and now Déa is understudying both.



T2C talked to this actress breaking grounds.

Video by Magda Katz