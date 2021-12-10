MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Doupleganger Bob Anderson

Bob does me better than I do me” Dean Martin

“Vocally, the most accurate impressionist I’ve ever heard. but he also has his own great sound” Sammy Davis

“Bob gets some of the best reviews I have ever read” “Astonishing…he is the best” Merv Griffin

“As fine a talent as there is in the business” Tony Bennett

Bob Anderson’s one-night-only concert at Carnegie Hall, One More For The Road is happening This Saturday night Dec. 11th at 8pm. T2C got together to learn more about this singing impressionist.

Bob’s story of how he got started and the legends he knows, knew and worked with are fascinating.

There are still a few tickets left to watch this marvelous performer in concert.

One More For The Road is presented by Twin Palms Entertainment and Bob Anderson Productions. Tickets for this one-night-only performance (priced $50 – $200) are now available at carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212 247 7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh. One More For The Road runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. 

To see more from us click here.

Video by Magda Katz

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

