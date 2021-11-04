Meet Harry Hadden Paton and Michael Urie

Harry Hadden Paton stars as renowned author Aldous Huxley in Flying Over Sunset at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, opening on December 13th, with previews beginning next week. This marks his long-awaited return post-lockdown to the iconic Lincoln Center Theatre; his last performance on that same stage was in 2019 in My Fair Lady as the infamous Henry Higgins. The role garnered him a Theatre World Award, Drama Desk nomination, Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, and his first Tony Award nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Flying Over Sunset is a bold new musical written and directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner James Lapine. The show, which is loosely based on history from the 1950s, is, at its core, all about human connection, something that holds even more weight now after the pandemic. The themes of mental health and therapy that are explored in the musical are relatable for all types of audiences, especially those looking for a show that represents and speaks to them in this era.

Star of stage & screen Michael Urie’s latest project on-stage post-lockdown is Chicken & Biscuits, which opened on Oct 10th. The raucous family drama, which also features the incomparable Norm Lewis, is a celebration of family, love and life. With the show being performed at the Circle in the Square

Michael is also set to lead film Single All the Way, Netflix’s first gay holiday rom-com, which will premiere on the platform on Dec. 2. Check out the first look here!

Well known for his portrayal of Marc St. James on the ABC dramedy television series Ugly Betty, Michael has since embraced varied on-stage roles, namely his one man show Buyer & Cellarand his critically acclaimed performance in Torch Song.

Outside of his prolific acting and producing career, Michael continues to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights as well as many other important social issues. Michael, alongside producer Doug Nevin and Festival director Nick Mayo, created PRIDE PLAYS, which celebrates spectacular queer-themed works from renowned artists, such as Lisa Kron and the Five Lesbian Brothers, Donja R. Love, MJ Kaufman and Mart Crowly, alongside brand new voices, with a line-up of theatrical events, readings and workshops.

