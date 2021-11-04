MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Meet Harry Hadden Paton and Michael Urie

Meet Harry Hadden Paton and Michael Urie

Harry Hadden Paton stars as renowned author Aldous Huxley in Flying Over Sunset at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, opening on December 13th, with previews beginning next week. This marks his long-awaited return post-lockdown to the iconic Lincoln Center Theatre; his last performance on that same stage was in 2019 in My Fair Lady as the infamous Henry Higgins. The role garnered him a Theatre World Award, Drama Desk nomination, Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, and his first Tony Award nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Flying Over Sunset is a bold new musical written and directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner James Lapine. The show, which is loosely based on history from the 1950s, is, at its core, all about human connection, something that holds even more weight now after the pandemic. The themes of mental health and therapy that are explored in the musical are relatable for all types of audiences, especially those looking for a show that represents and speaks to them in this era. 

Star of stage & screen Michael Urie’s latest project on-stage post-lockdown is Chicken & Biscuits, which opened on Oct 10th. The raucous family drama, which also features the incomparable Norm Lewis, is a celebration of family, love and life. With the show being performed at the Circle in the Square

In Hamlet

Michael is also set to lead film Single All the Way, Netflix’s first gay holiday rom-com, which will premiere on the platform on Dec. 2. Check out the first look here!

Well known for his portrayal of Marc St. James on the ABC dramedy television series Ugly Betty, Michael has since embraced varied on-stage roles, namely his one man show Buyer & Cellarand his critically acclaimed performance in Torch Song

Outside of his prolific acting and producing career, Michael continues to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights as well as many other important social issues. Michael, alongside producer Doug Nevin and Festival director Nick Mayo, created PRIDE PLAYS, which celebrates spectacular queer-themed works from renowned artists, such as Lisa Kron and the Five Lesbian Brothers, Donja R. Love, MJ Kaufman and Mart Crowly, alongside brand new voices, with a line-up of theatrical events, readings and workshops.

Look for interviews with these two stars shortly.

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

De-Stressing and and Getting Healthy in the City with These Alternative Greats

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 4, 2021
Read More

Autumn Drinks You Will Love

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 3, 2021
Read More

Happy Halloween From The Set of Wonderama

Errol RappaportOctober 31, 2021
Read More

Broadway Fright Night At The Tilles Center

Genevieve Rafter KeddyOctober 31, 2021
Read More

Forget The Naked Cowboy Khloe Kardashian is Topless in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingOctober 28, 2021
Read More

Column 82 – Ask Bob Blume – Part 1 of 2 – Being Asian in Today’s Entertainment Business with Guests Lynna Yee & Mike Pu

Bob BlumeOctober 24, 2021
Read More

Five Sex Offenders Including Two Violent Pedophiles Were Placed in a Homeless Shelter a Block From an Elementary School

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2021
Read More

How to stop shopping compulsively

WriterOctober 22, 2021
Read More

9th Annual Event Planner Expo Launches with Night at SPIN

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More