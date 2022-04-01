MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Meet Helen Park The Composer and Lyricist of KPOP

Meet Helen Park The Composer and Lyricist of KPOP

Looking smashing in a dress that every female reporter was envying, Helen Park a three-time Drama Desk nominee and recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical and the Richard Rodgers Award greeted the press corp for her show KPOP.


Park, has written songs for Over the Moon, an Oscar-nominated Netflix Original Animated Feature musical film directed by Academy Award winner Glen Keane and KPOP, an upcoming Broadway musical for which she wrote music and lyrics.


The initial Off-Broadway production of the show received a sold-out, extended run at Ars Nova, and was the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 season.

Helen Park

Park also wrote music for the one-act musical Baked Goods for which she won the 2018 Samuel French Short Playwriting Contest.

Park is an alumnus of NYU’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and the BMI Lehman Engel Advanced Musical Theater Workshop, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Get tickets now to KPOP the award-winning show that opened Off-Broadway to critical acclaim and sold-out crowds as it prepares to take over Broadway this fall.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

No Days Off For Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite

Suzanna BowlingApril 1, 2022
Read More

Meet Korean Idol and New Star of KPOP … Luna

Suzanna BowlingMarch 31, 2022
Read More

How I Learned To Drive Begins Previews Today and T2C Talked With Alyssa May Gold

WriterMarch 29, 2022
Read More

Meet Paradise Square’s AJ Shively

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Camelot, Macbeth, Girl From The North Country, Drama League Award Nominations, Nightclub Cantata

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2022
Read More
TKTS Booth

TKTS Tuesdays to begin March 27

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2022
Read More

Events In April Will Not Be Stalled By Showers

Suzanna BowlingMarch 28, 2022
Read More

Broadway Openings in April

Suzanna BowlingMarch 27, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Funny Girl, POTUS, Moulin Rouge!, Anything Goes and I’ll Be Seein’ Ya

Suzanna BowlingMarch 27, 2022
Read More