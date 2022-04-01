Meet Helen Park The Composer and Lyricist of KPOP

Looking smashing in a dress that every female reporter was envying, Helen Park a three-time Drama Desk nominee and recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical and the Richard Rodgers Award greeted the press corp for her show KPOP.



Park, has written songs for Over the Moon, an Oscar-nominated Netflix Original Animated Feature musical film directed by Academy Award winner Glen Keane and KPOP, an upcoming Broadway musical for which she wrote music and lyrics.



The initial Off-Broadway production of the show received a sold-out, extended run at Ars Nova, and was the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 season.

Park also wrote music for the one-act musical Baked Goods for which she won the 2018 Samuel French Short Playwriting Contest.

Park is an alumnus of NYU’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and the BMI Lehman Engel Advanced Musical Theater Workshop, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

