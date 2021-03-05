MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Meet Jack Canfora Author of Jericho and Artistic Director of New Normal Rep or NNR

Jack Canfora is the artistic director for New Normal Rep (NNR) as well as the playwright for their first production, Jericho, which aired last night (See T2C’s Review). T2C interviewed Mr. Canfora right before the broadcast.

Canfora one the 2016 Webby Award for Best Writing Online TV & Film for the pilot of a web series he co-wrote and co-created with Andrew Rein, called The Small Time, www.thesmalltimeseries.com 

Jack Canfora

He has created multiple plays Off Broadway plays that have played at  59E59 Theaters, New Jersey Repertory, Phoenix Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, UpstART theater, Colorado. His play Fellow Travelers was produced in 2018 at the Bay Street Theatre, directed by Michael Wilson and was optioned by the Shubert Organization for a Broadway production. In addition, Jack is the recipient of two Edgerton Playwriting Awards, for Jericho (2010) and The Source (2018).

The New Normal Rep was born from a group of theater artists meeting weekly via computer to read plays as a sort of campfire in the dark desert of the 2020 plague.

​New Normal Rep is dedicated to presenting both new and underproduced plays via the internet, in ways that maintain the essential dramatic spirit and nature of both the works and the theatrical experience itself.

​New Normal Rep: A New Theater for a New Era and if there production are anything like Jericho…..Bravo!

Video by Magda Katz

