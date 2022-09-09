MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Meet Jason Woods

Meet Jason Woods

Playing right now on theatre row The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper. The show is written by, composed by  and stars Jason Woods performing all the parts. In 2021 Woods won Best Actor at the United Solo Festival for this same show. T2C sat down with this multi talented talented renaissance man.

Woods, has been acting since age 10 and has been an actor for over 30 years. He has developed original theatrical productions composing, writing, directing original productions. He has played the Grinch, Beethoven, created orchestral scores for productions, and provide voice over work for a host of projects.

Video by Magda Katz

The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper: Theatre Row’s Theater Five (410 W. 42nd St., Manhattan) runs through Sept. 18. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; matinees are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets, visit bfany.org/theatre-row.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Strings Attached or Maybe Not

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Adam Abraham’s Dishes on Little Shop of Horrors In Attack of the Monster Musical

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: & Juliet, Our Town… But Wilder, HOUND DOG, POWERHOUSE and VOICES

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh’s Los Otros Shines With Heart and Soul

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Sweeney Todd, Funny Girl, A Wonderful World, Pirates of Penzance, Cost of Living, Kimberly Akimbo and Clive Barnes Awards

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 7, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Say Good-Bye To The Court Theatre, A Raisin In The Sun, Chicago, Cheek to Cheek and Emerging Artists

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 3, 2022
Read More

Los Otros Opens with Beautiful Voices and Music

Craig J HorsleySeptember 1, 2022
Read More

Opening Night at Two Jews, Talking

Magda KatzAugust 31, 2022
Read More

Two Jews, Talking Brings Beloved Sitcom Stars Back To The Stage

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2022
Read More