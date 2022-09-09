Meet Jason Woods

Playing right now on theatre row The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper. The show is written by, composed by and stars Jason Woods performing all the parts. In 2021 Woods won Best Actor at the United Solo Festival for this same show. T2C sat down with this multi talented talented renaissance man.

Woods, has been acting since age 10 and has been an actor for over 30 years. He has developed original theatrical productions composing, writing, directing original productions. He has played the Grinch, Beethoven, created orchestral scores for productions, and provide voice over work for a host of projects.

Video by Magda Katz

The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper: Theatre Row’s Theater Five (410 W. 42nd St., Manhattan) runs through Sept. 18. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; matinees are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets, visit bfany.org/theatre-row.