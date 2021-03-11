MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Meet Jeff Seal of New York’s Worst Landlords

Filmmaker Jeff Seal sat down with www.t2conline.com to talk about New York’s Worst Landlords, an upcoming, three-part “docu-comedy” web series out on March 25.

New York’s Worst Landlords began as an attempt by the filmmakers to interview the worst offenders on the New York City Advocate’s annual Worst Landlord Watchlist, which catalogs the worst repeat landlord offenders in New York City. Filmmaker/host Jeff Seal is a comedian with a background in clowning which he puts to use as he attempts to ask these landlords what steps they are taking to avoid appearing on the list next year. Along the way the film introduces us to numerous tenants wrestling with bad landlords and documents their many struggles, along with some triumphs.You can find more of Jeff’s work at Jeffoseal.com and on YouTube.  YouTube.com/jeffseal.

