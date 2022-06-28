Meet Jeffrey Schmelkin and Rye Myers From The New Show The Parts I Keep Inside: A New Musical

On July 9th and July 11th, 2022 at 7:00pm Rye Entertainment and Jes Theatrical will present The Parts I Keep Inside: A New Musical at 7:00pm at The Triad Theatre. The Parts I Keep Inside is the new musical by award-winning composer/lyricist Jeffrey Schmelkin (Untitled Time: A New Musical, What’s Wrong With The World?) that delves deep into the many intertwining storylines that make up each facet of the human mind and soul.

T2C talked to this duo to learn more about how they brought this show to life.

Jeffrey Schmelkin has had his work all around New York including Feinstein’s/54 Below and The Midtown International Theatre Festival. He has received the Peggy Deutsch Endowed Memorial Scholarship for Music Composition. Jeffrey founded JES Theatrical, LLC, a theatre company that produces his original works in New York City and beyond. The Parts I Keep Inside: A New Musical is the most personal work that Jeffrey has put out so far. www.jeffreyschmelkin.com

Rye Entertainment was founded by Rye Myers, Rye Entertainment LLC. has produced and hosted cabarets, song cycles, red carpet and behind the scenes segments, award show rounds ups, and now a musical, The Parts I Keep Inside. Rye also works one on one with creatives as a coach and consultant to help them produce the project of their dreams, grow their brand, live the dream life they want and so much more. www.RyeEntertainment.com. Rye Myers is also a talk show Host and known as “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!”. As a Host, he is the founder of RyeTheNewsGuy.com, an entertainment and Broadway platform focused on interviews and content with some of the biggest names in show biz. He also is the Host and Exec Producer of the FREE in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway on Sundays at 6:00 pm at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. For all Hosting ventures including interviews with Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Emmy winners and nominees head to www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com.