Jonas Young Borra came up with “Artists Anonymous”, a networking group of independent music artists. Zooming weekly they exchange ideas and move the industry forward in a world turned upside down.

We sat down with this musician, DJ, actor to learn more and exchange thoughts on the struggle of independent artists pre-pandemic and now.

You can learn more about Jonas and talk to him at IG @youngborra and YoungBorra.com. Check out his music.

Video shot by Magda Katz