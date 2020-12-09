MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Meet Kim Crosby of Kris Kringle The Musical

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos. Kim Crosby plays Mrs. Claus in the new streaming advent musical Kris Kringle. Kim originated the role of Cinderella on Broadway in Into The Woods. From there she played Sarah Brown in the rival of Guys and Dolls on Broadway and Mrs. Darling in the Madison Square Garden version of Peter Pan starting Cathy Rigby. Kim’s first Broadway show was Jerry’s Girls (featured ensemble), other NYC credits: Six Wives, Philemon, Jekyll And Hyde. National tours: Oklahoma!, Peter Pan. Regional: MUNY, Old Globe, BAM, Segerstrom Center, American Repertory, Barrington Stage, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Birmingham, Good Speed Opera. 

Performed with many prominent symphonies in concert, numerous television commercials. Other television: Into The Woods (PBS Great Performances), All My Children, Cosby Murder Mysteries, among others. Original Cast Recordings: Into The Woods, and Kris Kringle; The Musical

Kim now lives in Springfield, Missouri and is married to her Prince, actor Robert Westenberg. Three children! Kim is pleased to, once again, be a part of Kris Kringle having played the role of Mrs. Claus at Town Hall (NYC).

Performance of Kris Kringle the musical at The Town Hall, New York City, November 24, 2017. Photo by Jason Woodruff. Archival use only.

Filmed by the amazing Magda Katz.

