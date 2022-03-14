MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Meet Little Girl Blue’s Star and Writer Laiona Michelle

Meet Little Girl Blue’s Star and Writer Laiona Michelle

Little Girl Blue is a powerful and penetrating new musical exploring the evolution of American musical icon and civil rights activist Nina Simone.

Little Girl Blue is an exuberant new musical with a tour-de-force performance by award-winning actor Laiona Michelle. From her ascension as classical music prodigy to “High Priestess of Soul” to civil rights activist, this story taps into the legend that is Nina Simone with an honest and powerful portrait of her rich life and her ultimate decline. Feel the passion, joy, and pain of a woman adored by millions – then and now.


T2C sat down with star and creator Laiona Michelle to learn about this anticipated show opening tonight.

After a box office shattering, sold out regional premiere at George Street Playhouse, Little Girl Blue is poised to become a New York sensation.

Little Girl Blue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street. Opening night March 14th.

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

My View: A Face For Radio and Much More

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

Surefire Ways To Nail Block Placement To Clear Cells And Score Points

WriterFebruary 18, 2022
Read More

A Disneyesq Music Man For A Broadway Audience

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Masks, Beetlejuice, Notes From Now, Wonders of the Water, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, A Class Act

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2022
Read More

Jennifer Nettle and Sara Bareilles Headline Girls With Impact’s International Women’s Day Benefit Concert

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 18, 2022
Read More

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre’s The Emperor’s Nightingale Begins Return Engagement at Theatre Row

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 17, 2022
Read More

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Is Allowing 800,000 Non-Citizens to Vote in Local Elections

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

The Avett Brothers Swept Away Begins Performances at Berkeley Rep.

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2022
Read More

New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2021
Read More