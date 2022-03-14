Meet Little Girl Blue’s Star and Writer Laiona Michelle

Little Girl Blue is a powerful and penetrating new musical exploring the evolution of American musical icon and civil rights activist Nina Simone.

Little Girl Blue is an exuberant new musical with a tour-de-force performance by award-winning actor Laiona Michelle. From her ascension as classical music prodigy to “High Priestess of Soul” to civil rights activist, this story taps into the legend that is Nina Simone with an honest and powerful portrait of her rich life and her ultimate decline. Feel the passion, joy, and pain of a woman adored by millions – then and now.



T2C sat down with star and creator Laiona Michelle to learn about this anticipated show opening tonight.

After a box office shattering, sold out regional premiere at George Street Playhouse, Little Girl Blue is poised to become a New York sensation.

Little Girl Blue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street. Opening night March 14th.