Meet Maja Wampuszyc

Maja Wampuszyc is an American actress of stage and screen. She made her Broadway debut as Ida Haller in 2009 in Irena’s Vow at the Walter Kerr Theater.

Maja Wampuszyc ‘s Off-Broadway credits include Geraldine Connelly in Paul Green’s The House of Connelly at the ReGroup Theatre. Wampuszyc was the first person to play that role since Stella Adler in 1931. She portrayed Marina Petrova in James Armstrong’s Foggy Bottom at The Abingdon Theater Company; and appearances at The Pearl Theatre Company.

Ms. Wampuszyc has performed at the New York International Fringe Festival, HB Playwrights, MCC, Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Museum, Theater for the New City, NYDIA and the Looking Glass Theater.

At the Barrow Street Theatre she performed as Father in The Obie Award-winning play An Oak Tree by and with Tim Crouch at the Barrow Street Theatre (other fathers included F. Murray Abraham, Joan Allen, and Frances McDormand. In Rewriting Her Life, by Barbara Masry, she was directed by Tony Award winner Trazana Beverley.

Wampuszyc’s film credits include Mike Newell’s “Mona Lisa Smile” (2003) and Henry Jaglom’s “Going Shoppin”g (2006).

In James Gray’s 2013 film “The Immigrant” she plays Edyta, Ewa Cybulska’s aunt, opposite Marion Cotillard. Wampuszyc was called upon by the feature’s director, James Gray to advise upon her Oscar-winning French cast-mate’s handling of the linguistic challenges presented in taking on the titular ethnic Polish role of the movie.

In 2014 Wampuszyc appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s Cinemax television series “The Knick” as Mrs. Zygmund in the episode “Where’s the Dignity”.

Ms. Wampuszyc will be staring in Ensemble Stage’s presentation of a new play Zaglada in Banner Elk, NC.