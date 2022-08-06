MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Meet Maja Wampuszyc

Meet Maja Wampuszyc

Maja Wampuszyc is an American actress of stage and screen. She made her Broadway debut as Ida Haller in 2009 in Irena’s Vow at the Walter Kerr Theater.

Irena’s Vow at the Walter Kerr with Tovah Feldshuh, Tracee Chimo & Gene Silvers.

T2C’s Magda Katz sat down with the actress to discuss her career.

Maja Wampuszyc ‘s Off-Broadway credits include Geraldine Connelly in Paul Green’s The House of Connelly at the ReGroup Theatre. Wampuszyc was the first person to play that role since Stella Adler in 1931. She portrayed Marina Petrova in James Armstrong’s Foggy Bottom at The Abingdon Theater Company; and appearances at The Pearl Theatre Company.

Ms. Wampuszyc  has performed at the New York International Fringe Festival, HB Playwrights, MCC, Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Museum, Theater for the New City, NYDIA and the Looking Glass Theater.

Lady Macbeth & Her Lover by Richard Vetere, Directors Company

At the Barrow Street Theatre she performed as Father in The Obie Award-winning play An Oak Tree by and with Tim Crouch at the Barrow Street Theatre (other fathers included F. Murray Abraham, Joan Allen, and Frances McDormand. In Rewriting Her Life, by Barbara Masry, she was directed by Tony Award winner Trazana Beverley.

Wampuszyc’s film credits include Mike Newell’s “Mona Lisa Smile” (2003) and Henry Jaglom’s “Going Shoppin”g (2006).

The Immigrant by James Gray opposite Marion Cotillard

In James Gray’s 2013 film “The Immigrant” she plays Edyta, Ewa Cybulska’s aunt, opposite Marion Cotillard. Wampuszyc was called upon by the feature’s director, James Gray to advise upon her Oscar-winning French cast-mate’s handling of the linguistic challenges presented in taking on the titular ethnic Polish role of the movie.

The Knick by Steven Soderbergh

In 2014 Wampuszyc appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s Cinemax television series “The Knick” as Mrs. Zygmund in the episode “Where’s the Dignity”.

Ms. Wampuszyc will be staring in  Ensemble Stage’s presentation of a new play Zaglada  in Banner Elk, NC.

 

Related Items
Broadway

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway In Bryant Park: The Video’s

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 6, 2022
Read More

Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 2

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 5, 2022
Read More

Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 5, 2022
Read More

Broadway Sings That Funky Music

Suzanna BowlingAugust 4, 2022
Read More

Reporting and Reviewing & Juliet in the West End, Toronto, and NYC’s Broadway

RossAugust 3, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Piano Lesson, Macbeth-Redux, On Your Feet!, Love Quirks and POTUS

Suzanna BowlingAugust 3, 2022
Read More

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Starts Rehearsals

Suzanna BowlingAugust 2, 2022
Read More

Polk & Co. On Roll

Suzanna BowlingAugust 2, 2022
Read More

Solea Pfeiffer is On a Roll

Suzanna BowlingAugust 1, 2022
Read More