Meet Max Vernon of KPOP and the Additional Cast Of KPop Stars

Meet music and lyricists Max Vernon of KPOP who along with Helen Park has created a fabulous sound. Max is a 3 time Drama Desk nominee, Out100 Honoree, and recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, Richard Rodgers Award, Jonathan Larson Grant, New York Stage and Film’s Founders Award, New York Foundation of the Arts Fellowship, and the JFund Award from the Jerome Foundation. They has been a Dramatist Guild Theatre Fellow, MacDowell Fellow, and an artist in residence at Berkeley Rep, Ars Nova, Kimmel Center (via The Public Theater), Disney Creative Entertainment, and Rhinebeck Writer’s Retreat, among others. Their musical, The View UpStairs, ran 105 performances Off-Broadway and had fifteen new productions around the world in 2017-2019. The original cast recording is on Broadway Records. KPOP, enjoyed a sold-out, extended run at Ars Nova and was the most nominated Off-Broadway show of the 2017-2018 season. Max is also an acclaimed cabaret artist. Notable concert performances include a sold out 6 month residency at Joe’s Pub of The Public Theater (“Existential Life Crisis Lullaby”), Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. T2c interviewed this talented musician/performer.

Additional casting was also announced for the upcoming Broadway premiere of KPOP, which includes Kim Bohyung formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO, Min Young Lee is formerly of Miss A, and Kevin Woo is formerly of U-KISS. Apart from their group activities each of those performers have launched successful solo careers and are releasing new music.

Also joining the previously announced star Luna in the production are Julia Abueva, Will Brill, Major Curda, Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park and John Yi.

KPOP will begin previews on Thursday, October 13, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night of Sunday, November 20.