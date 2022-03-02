Meet Mia Pinero A Star On The Rise

In March 2020 Mia Pinero made her Broadway debut in Ivo Van Hove’s Broadway revival of West Side Story at the Broadway Theatre, understudying Maria. In October of 2021 she was part of Songs for a New World at Paper Mill Playhouse, along side Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks and Andrew Kober. On January 6th Mia made her TV debut as Angelica on “Law and Order: SVU”, alongside Ice T, Jason Biggs, and Ariel Stachel! Right now she is at the PlayMakers Repertory Company in North Carolina as Romola in Yoga Play, written by Dipika Guha and directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh. T2C caught up with this up and coming young star.

Mia Pinero will soon release her debut album, Growing Up! which including beloved hits such as “The Nearness of You,” and “Children Will Listen.” Growing Up! explores what it means to reconnect to your past and uncover its difficult yet hopeful complexities, leading to perhaps the most vital growth yet.

Mia Pinero makes her Feinstein’s/54 Below solo debut, celebrating the release of her debut album, Growing Up! on March 15th the release date of her album at 9:45 Join Mia as she sings through the album live, taking you through the process of its creation through an intimate night of story and song.

Video by Magda Katz