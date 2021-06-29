MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Meet Michael Mott Composer of In The Light, A Faustian Tale

Meet Michael Mott Composer of In The Light, A Faustian Tale

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award winning composer/ lyricist, songwriter and vocal producer living and working in NYC. Originally a performer, he appeared in numerous Off-Broadway, regional and national touring shows. In 2012 he decided to shift his focus to writing and was accepted into the prestigious BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writer’s Workshop. He been named one of Playbill’s “Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know” and has won the Broadway World 2020 Cabaret Award for ‘Best Original Song’ for his piece Jingle My Bells written for The Boy Band Project.

Mr. Mott’s original musicals include In The Light, A Faustian Tale (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri), Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy (book by Corey Skaggs), Lucifer (co-lyricist, Mike Squillante, book by Corey Skaggs) and Riding Out The Storm, a ten minute musical (book & lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson). He recently scored his first short film, Sundown, A Dance Short, which is currently circulating the indie film festival and is expected to be released commercially in 2021. He is currently composing the music and lyrics to two new original musicals.

​His debut album, Where The Sky Ends and his song, Gone (featuring vocals by Ben Fankhauser) has surpassed more than 4 million streams on Spotify. Gone (Julian Marsh Ethereal Mix) has surpassed more than 2 million streams on Spotify. Michael’s follow up studio album, Abandoned Heart was released on September 15, 2017 by Broadway Records. In 2019, Mott began to write original material for NYC based boy band, The Boy Band Project.  

Tonight at 5pm his show In the Light, A Faustian Tale performed by Jeremy Jordan, Bobby Conte Thornton, Solea Pfeiffer, Anne Fraser, and Aisha Jackson will be given an unveiling. It’s a centuries old story of power and greed, and now a new musical in development with a studio cast recording.

T2C had a chance to talk to this talented writer.

Video by Magda Katz

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Are Scheduled to Thrill

Suzanna BowlingJune 28, 2021
Read More

The Ramones, Four Chords and a Gun Punk Rocks Their Way Into Musical Folklore

RossJune 28, 2021
Read More

Springsteen Re-Opens Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 28, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 28

Suzanna BowlingJune 28, 2021
Read More

Tina Landau and Friends: Celebrating What is Beautiful at Little Amp

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 27

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2021
Read More

En Vogue – Celebrates LGBT Pride

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2021
Read More

Jason Robert Brown’s Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean Available on Vinyl

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 26

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2021
Read More