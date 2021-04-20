MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Meet My Casting Choice For Moulin Rouge Lea Seydoux

Meet My Casting Choice For Moulin Rouge Lea Seydoux

A breakdown was sent out to agents yesterday for the National tour of Moulin Rouge, but since Ms. Olivo quit, I have the perfect replacement.

[SATINE] Female, 30s, all ethnicities.
Satine is a star. Beautiful, glamorous, sexy, commanding. Fully aware of her worth. Wicked sense of humor and smart… But beyond this, our heroine has a deep humanity. She has suffered and her wounds are very close to the skin. Heartbreaking. Must be an incredible singer. Belt

Meet Lea Seydoux a French actress. She first came to attention after she received her first César Award nomination, for her performance in The Beautiful Person, and a second time for Belle Épine. Seydoux won the Trophée Chopard, an award given to promising actors at the Cannes Film Festival and was awarded the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for her role as a lesbian art student in the critically acclaimed film Blue Is the Warmest Colour. That same year, she also received the Lumières Award for Best Actress for the film Grand Central and was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. She was also nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress for a second time for her role in Belle Épine (2010) and was nominated again for the César Award for Best Actress for her role as a lady-in-waiting to Marie Antoinette in the film Farewell, My Queen (2012).

In Hollywood she appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds,  Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris and the action film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Beauty and the BeastThe Grand Budapest Hotel and Saint Laurent followed.

Seydoux gained international attention for her appearance as Bond girl Madeleine Swann in Spectre and will reprise the role in No Time to Die this year.

Seydoux studied opera and music at the Conservatoire de Paris.

She has sung in several of her films.

Vive la France!

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway Actors March On Broadway As Broadway Fights Back Against Decade Long Problem

Suzanna BowlingApril 20, 2021
Read More

Is Sutton Foster The Reason Scott Rudin Stepped Down…. Move Over a Better Casting Choice Is Adele

WriterApril 19, 2021
Read More

Death By Baked Potato The Legacy of Scott Rudin

Suzanna BowlingApril 18, 2021
Read More
Stephen Sondheim

What to Watch in The New Year: April 15

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2021
Read More

John Cullum’s An Accidental Star is Personable and Full Of Theatre History

Suzanna BowlingApril 13, 2021
Read More

Ask Bob Blume –Column #54 – Fun Memories of Drama Desk Awards By An Executive Producer

Bob BlumeApril 12, 2021
Read More

Classic Stage Company Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins With Star Studded Benefit

Suzanna BowlingApril 11, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: André De Shields, Broadway Vaccination, The Shuttered Venue Grant Program Shut Down,GTG Celebrates The Bard’s Birthday, Happy Birthday Shakespeare-457

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2021
Read More

Melvin Van Peebles’ Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death Coming To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More