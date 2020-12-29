MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Meet of Nicholas Viselli the Artistic Director Theater Breaking Through Barriers

Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater organization dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities and altering the misperceptions surrounding disability by proving, once and for all, that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of our art or artists.

Nicholas Viselli (Artistic Director) joined TBTB in 1997. As an actor, Nick has performed in nearly every TBTB production for the past 18 years. Nick has also directed several plays for TBTB. T2C talked with this brilliant man and learned more about TBTB.

TBTB began in 1979, for their first 28 years, they were known as Theater By The Blind, but felt we must include artists with all disabilities. So in 2008, we officially changed our name to Theater Breaking Through Barriers, retaining our “TBTB” acronym & becoming the home base Off-Broadway theater for people with disabilities.

They believe that through artistic excellence and the development of role models, we can make our claim at last for the full inclusion of people with disabilities in our society.

56,000,000 of us, nearly 20%, are dealing with a disability.  But nothing like this is visible in the media. Only 2% of characters on TV exhibit a disability and only 0.5% are allowed to speak. Hollywood is required to track casting based on age, gender, and race, but categorically resists tracking disability. We must change this and gain for all artists with disabilities the same acceptance that has been achieved by artists of color.  

Disability is the only diversity that cuts across all racial, gender, social, and class distinctions. Disability knows no age, race, religion, gender, culture, or sexual orientation.  As such, we view disability as a common ground, where the voices from every sector of our society can come together to be represented and expressed. To accomplish this, it is imperative that we reach out to all members of our society, so they know our voice and realize that we serve and represent them.

