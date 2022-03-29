Meet Paradise Square’s AJ Shively

Paradise Square opens April 3rd. Set in New York, 1863. As the Civil War rages on, free Black Americans and Irish immigrants live and love together in the unlikeliest of neighborhoods – the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of Lower Manhattan’s notorious Five Points slum. The amalgamation between the communities took its most exuberant form with raucous dance contests on the floors of the neighborhood bars and dance halls. It is here in the Five Points where tap dancing was born. But this racial equilibrium would come to a sharp and brutal end when President Lincoln’s need to institute the first Federal Draft to support the Union Army would incite the deadly NY Draft Riots of July 1863.

Playing the conflicted newly arrived Irish immigrant is AJ Shively. T2C got together with AJ to discuss the show and life.

Paradise Square: 243 West 47th Street, 243 West 47th Street opens April 3.