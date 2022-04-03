Meet Queens Girl in the World: Felicia Curry

Queens Girl in the World chronicles the misadventures of bright-eyed, brown-skinned Jacqueline Marie Butler, whose sudden transfer from a protective, middle class late-1950s upbringing in Queens to a progressive, predominantly-Jewish private school in Greenwich Village, adds comical confusion to her already quizzical, fish-out-of-water adolescence. Lively and poignant—and punctuated with the irresistible sound of Motown—Queens Girl in the World tags along for a young woman’s journey of self-discovery, at the onset of Civil Rights-era social change.



Felicia Curry will be playing Jacqueline Marie Butler and T2c caught up with this prolific actress.

Felicia was recently seen in Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus at The Kennedy Center and ‘Agnes of God’ at Factory 449 and was a 2020 Helen Hayes nominee for both roles. She has played the role of Jacqueline in Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains. Off-Broadway Felicia performed in We Three Lizas, DMLRR: The Brontes and Petite Rouge. Her national tours included: KC: Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, Mattel/Live Nation: Barbie Live!, Capitol Steps. She has worked regionally at VA Repertory Theatre: The Color Purple [RTCC Award], Gulfshore Playhouse, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Musical Theatre. Know to DC audiences at the Signature Theatre, Ford’s Theatre (Artistic Associate), Arena Stage, Factory 449 (Company Member): Lela & Co. [Helen Hayes Award], The Kennedy Center, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Round House Theatre, Studio Theatre, Rep Stage, MetroStage, Adventure Theatre, Imagination Stage, Toby’ Columbia. Felicia has 9 Helen Hayes nominations, 3 Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Ensemble. Two-time host of the Helen Hayes Awards and was featured in the Washington Post (12 Stage Dynamos) and Washingtonian Magazine (10 Stage Stars).

Queens Girl in the World was written by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Paige Hernandez the show is being produced by the Abbingdon Theatre at Theatre 5 at Theatre Row,

410 West 42nd Street and previews April 9th and April 10th and plays until May 1st, 2022.

Video by Magda Katz